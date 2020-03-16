Quiz: Can you guess these Merseyside derby goalscorers?

LIVERPOOL’S TRIP TO Goodison Park to face city rivals Everton was scheduled to be played this evening.

The Merseyside derby is always a fiercely contested affair, but the fact that the Reds could potentially have clinched their first league title in 30 years would surely have some extra spice to it.

As we’re all well aware at this stage, however, the Premier League — and the majority of global sport — has been brought to a halt by Covid-19.

So, before you go in search of something to fill the void tonight (we haven’t ruled out watching the 1989 FA Cup final in its entirety) have a go at our quiz, which looks back at derby meetings of the past.

Be warned, it’s a tough one.

Bagged four goals during an extremely one-sided encounter in November 1982... Kenny Dalglish Graeme Sharp

Andy Gray Ian Rush This former Scotland international scored his team's opener at Goodison Park in December 1992… Mo Johnston Steve Nicol

Don Hutchison Dominic Matteo In the winter of 1995, his brace handed the away side a 2-1 win... John Barnes Anders Limpar

Andrei Kanchelskis Jason McAteer Got the winner in a five-goal thriller during the 1998/99 campaign… Robbie Fowler Olivier Dacourt

Patrik Berger Francis Jeffers This midfielder grabbed the only goal of the game in December 2004… Lee Carsley Dietmar Hamann

Thomas Gravesen Salif Diao Rafa Benitez’s side earned a 3-1 win in March 2006, with this man making sure of the three points late on in the game… Luis Garcia Harry Kewell

Peter Crouch Mohamed Sissoko In March 2008, the decisive goal arrived after just seven minutes thanks to this forward… Dirk Kuyt Yakubu

Ryan Babel Fernando Torres Had the misfortune of scoring an own goal in a Premier League meeting in November 2009… Daniel Agger Joseph Yobo

Fabio Aurelio Sylvain Distin Found the back of the net late in the first half to draw Everton level as the sides shared the points in October 2012… Steven Naismith Kevin Mirallas

Nikica Jelavic Marouane Fellaini Sent Liverpool on their way to a 4-0 drubbing with the first goal at the end of the 2015/16 season… Mamadou Sakho Daniel Sturridge

Sent Liverpool on their way to a 4-0 drubbing with the first goal at the end of the 2015/16 season… Mamadou Sakho Daniel Sturridge

Philippe Coutinho Divock Origi

