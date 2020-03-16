Quiz: Can you guess these Merseyside derby goalscorers?

LIVERPOOL’S TRIP TO Goodison Park to face city rivals Everton was scheduled to be played this evening.
The Merseyside derby is always a fiercely contested affair, but the fact that the Reds could potentially have clinched their first league title in 30 years would surely have some extra spice to it.
As we’re all well aware at this stage, however, the Premier League — and the majority of global sport — has been brought to a halt by Covid-19.
So, before you go in search of something to fill the void tonight (we haven’t ruled out watching the 1989 FA Cup final in its entirety) have a go at our quiz, which looks back at derby meetings of the past.
Be warned, it’s a tough one.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (3)