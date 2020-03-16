This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: Can you guess these Merseyside derby goalscorers?

Everton and Liverpool were due to face off in the Premier League this evening.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Mar 2020, 6:34 PM
1 hour ago 2,492 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5048154

LIVERPOOL’S TRIP TO Goodison Park to face city rivals Everton was scheduled to be played this evening. 

The Merseyside derby is always a fiercely contested affair, but the fact that the Reds could potentially have clinched their first league title in 30 years would surely have some extra spice to it. 

As we’re all well aware at this stage, however, the Premier League — and the majority of global sport — has been brought to a halt by Covid-19. 

So, before you go in search of something to fill the void tonight (we haven’t ruled out watching the 1989 FA Cup final in its entirety) have a go at our quiz, which looks back at derby meetings of the past.  

Be warned, it’s a tough one. 

Bagged four goals during an extremely one-sided encounter in November 1982...
Kenny Dalglish
Graeme Sharp

Andy Gray
Ian Rush
This former Scotland international scored his team's opener at Goodison Park in December 1992…
Mo Johnston
Steve Nicol

Don Hutchison
Dominic Matteo
In the winter of 1995, his brace handed the away side a 2-1 win...
John Barnes
Anders Limpar

Andrei Kanchelskis
Jason McAteer
Got the winner in a five-goal thriller during the 1998/99 campaign…
Robbie Fowler
Olivier Dacourt

Patrik Berger
Francis Jeffers
This midfielder grabbed the only goal of the game in December 2004…
Lee Carsley
Dietmar Hamann

Thomas Gravesen
Salif Diao
Rafa Benitez’s side earned a 3-1 win in March 2006, with this man making sure of the three points late on in the game…
Luis Garcia
Harry Kewell

Peter Crouch
Mohamed Sissoko
In March 2008, the decisive goal arrived after just seven minutes thanks to this forward…
Dirk Kuyt
Yakubu

Ryan Babel
Fernando Torres
Had the misfortune of scoring an own goal in a Premier League meeting in November 2009…
Daniel Agger
Joseph Yobo

Fabio Aurelio
Sylvain Distin
Found the back of the net late in the first half to draw Everton level as the sides shared the points in October 2012…
Steven Naismith
Kevin Mirallas

Nikica Jelavic
Marouane Fellaini
Sent Liverpool on their way to a 4-0 drubbing with the first goal at the end of the 2015/16 season…
Mamadou Sakho
Daniel Sturridge

Philippe Coutinho
Divock Origi
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Kenny Dalglish
King Kenny won six league titles and three European Cups as a player, before going on to have two spells managing the Reds.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Neville Southall
The Welshman is regarded as the Toffees' greatest goalkeeper of all time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Gary McAllister
Even at 35, the Scot was ian inspired Bosman signing for Liverpool in the summer of 2000.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Andy van der Meyde
The Dutch midfielder had a nightmare spell at Goodison Park after arriving from Inter Milan in 2005.
Share your result:

