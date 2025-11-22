More Stories
Mohamed Salah during today's game.
Liverpool slump to another defeat as Nottingham Forest win at Anfield

Reds have now lost six of their last seven Premier League games.
4.58pm, 22 Nov 2025
TROUBLED LIVERPOOL’S WOEFUL season hit a new low with a shocking 3-0 home defeat against Nottingham Forest.

The spluttering champions fell behind in the 33rd minute when Murillo’s fierce strike punished their failure to deal with Elliot Anderson’s corner.

Reds boss Arne Slot was fuming that the goal was allowed despite Forest’s Dan Ndoye appearing to obstruct Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker — an offence that led Virgil van Dijk’s equaliser to be disallowed in the 3-0 loss at Manchester City before the international break.

liverpool-manager-arne-slot-after-they-concede-a-third-goal-during-the-premier-league-match-at-anfield-liverpool-picture-date-saturday-november-22-2025 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sean Dyche’s side doubled their lead after 46 minutes when Nicolo Savona slotted home from Neco Williams’ cut-back.

With Liverpool’s defence in disarray, Morgan Gibbs-White scored Forest’s third from the rebound after Omari Hutchinson’s shot was saved in the 78th minute.

Beaten by Forest at Anfield for a second successive season, Liverpool have lost eight of their last 11 games in all competitions, including six of their last seven in the top-flight.

It is the first time Liverpool have lost consecutive league games by a three-goal margin since 1965.

Slot admitted on Friday that Liverpool’s players are still affected by the tragic death of Diogo Jota in a crash crash in Spain in July.

nottingham-forests-morgan-gibbs-white-celebrates-scoring-their-sides-third-goal-of-the-game-during-the-premier-league-match-at-anfield-liverpool-picture-date-saturday-november-22-2025 Morgan Gibbs White celebrates scoring his side's third. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

And once again they were devoid of inspiration and energy in another lethargic display that left them languishing in 11th place, eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool’s stunning decline comes after a summer spending spree of over £400 million (€455 million).

Alexander Isak was hauled off in the second half of his fourth league start for Liverpool following a British record move from Newcastle that has failed to live up to the hype.

Sweden striker Isak has yet to score for the Reds in the top-flight.

