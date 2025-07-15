Newcastle put €175 million price tag on Alexander Isak after Liverpool show interest

LIVERPOOL HAVE NOT given up hope of prising striker Alexander Isak away from Newcastle, despite the Magpies’ insistence he is not for sale.

A report on The Athletic earlier today suggested the Reds are prepared to pay €138 million (£120m) for the 25-year-old Sweden international, who has been a huge hit at St James’ Park since his €70m (£63m) arrival from Real Sociedad during the summer of 2022.

The PA news agency understands there has been no formal contact between the two clubs over a player who is the subject of long-standing interest from Anfield.

However, sources on Merseyside have indicated Isak is among a series of options being considered this summer as the Reds look to bolster their attacking options in the wake of the death of Diogo Jota and the possible departures of Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa.

The frontman, who is currently at a pre-season training camp in Austria with his team-mates, still has three years remaining on his contract on Tyneside and the Magpies, who are trying to tie him to a new deal, remain adamant he is going nowhere.

It is understood they have put a value on him of around €175m (£150m) in an attempt to ward off potential suitors.

Indeed, sources in the north east have insisted the club’s ongoing pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, who has also been linked with Liverpool, is no indication they are seeking a replacement for the Swede, but rather a new team-mate.

Newcastle’s majority owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have the financial clout to resist any approach should they remain steadfast in their determination to hang on to a player who is understood not to be agitating for a move.

But in the age of profit and sustainability rules – head coach Eddie Howe was forced to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh last summer to avoid a points deduction – a formal bid which would all but double their money inside three years might at least cause them to pause for thought.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have told Bayern Munich Luis Diaz is not for sale after rejecting a €67.5m (£59m) bid from Bayern Munich.

The PA news agency understands the Bundesliga champions’ offer was immediately dismissed, in keeping with the club’s stance which saw them rebut an approach from Barcelona earlier in the summer.

Diaz is in the last two years of his contract and, while talks have not progressed over a new deal, privately Liverpool insist he remains an important player and interested clubs are being told that.

There is also a long-standing interest from the Saudi Pro League in the 28-year-old Colombia international.

Al-Hilal’s failed €100m (£87m) bid for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, who is two years older, is viewed by some as a benchmark valuation for an elite attacker in the domestic and global market, but regardless there remains no appetite to sell.

Only a few weeks ago Diaz hinted at uncertainty over his future by claiming his representatives were openly discussing his options.

“We are currently in contact with Liverpool, because we are talking to clubs, and that’s normal given the transfer market that’s opening,” he said last month.

“We’re trying to arrange what’s best for us.”

Elsewhere, Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera has arrived in London ahead of his expected move to Arsenal.

The 21-year-old Spaniard is set to provide cover for William Saliba and Gabriel at the heart of the Gunners’ defence as manager Mikel Arteta continues to bolster his squad.

It is understood Arsenal are hopeful a deal for Mosquera, who played 41 times for Valencia last season, will be completed before they depart for their tour of Singapore and Hong Kong on Saturday evening.

Chelsea forward Noni Madueke’s €60m (£52m) transfer is also in the closing stages.

Mosquera – who is expected to sign for an initial fee of €15m (£13m) with performance-related add-ons – and Madueke would become the club’s fourth and fifth summer signings.

Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard, Spain international Martin Zubimendi, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga have already been confirmed.

Arsenal also remain hopeful of signing striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, although it is not believed that a deal – which could be worth as much as €75m (£65m) – is imminent.

Former Gunners defender Kolo Toure, meanwhile, has been appointed to Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff at Manchester City on a permanent basis.

The 44-year-old performed the role of assistant first-team coach during this summer’s Club World Cup campaign in the United States, and City have confirmed he is to remain in place on a full-time basis.

Director of Football Hugo Viana said: “We’re delighted to permanently add Kolo to our first-team coaching staff.”