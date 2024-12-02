Guardiola shock at Anfield "sacked in morning" taunts but Slot has no sympathy

PEP GUARDIOLA FELT he deserved more respect from the Liverpool fans than to be taunted during Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

The City manager was subjected to chants he would be “sacked in the morning” as the Reds closed in on a victory that condemned the champions to a fourth successive Premier League loss.

It is the worst run of Guardiola’s glittering career but he responded to the jibes by holding up six fingers to represent the number of league titles he has won with City.

It was a good-humoured but nevertheless defiant gesture from Guardiola, whose past battles with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are among the competition’s most storied.

Advertisement

Guardiola, who has now lost six out of seven in all competitions, said: “I’m so proud of my six Premier Leagues against that team (Liverpool) and the previous teams.

“I didn’t expect Anfield to start to chant at 0-2 that I would be sacked.

“Maybe I deserve to be sacked, honestly, with our results, or maybe I’m still in the job because I won six Premier Leagues and a lot of titles!

“But I didn’t expect them to sing at 0-2. Maybe they should sing at 0-1 when the game was tighter or maybe last season or the previous season.

“Maybe in Brighton they did it, so I understand, but at Anfield I didn’t expect it. But it’s fine. It’s part of the game. When you win, you laugh, when you lose, they laugh. I have to accept it.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot felt no sympathy for Guardiola after his high-flying side piled on the misery for the fading champions.

An early strike from Cody Gakpo and a second-half Mohamed Salah penalty put the Reds in firm command at the top.

The 2-0 win was a potentially telling blow to City’s hopes of retaining the title, with Guardiola’s team now trailing Liverpool by 11 points and having failed to win in seven in all competitions.

The Dutchman said: “You feel sympathy or empathy with the managers in a really bad place, they have lost many games or are down at the bottom of the league.

“But Pep has won so many things and shown so many times already – the league is not decided in November or December, so no-one has to feel empathy or sorry for Pep. Maybe other managers, but not Pep.

“He will be able to bring City back.”