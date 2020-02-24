29 mins ago

EVENING ALL, DAVID Moyes has never won a game at Anfield, which is a fairly troubling record for a man who has taken charge of Everton and Manchester United.

Now he is the boss of bedraggled West Ham, wallowing in the relegation zone without a win in six.

And across his lengthy career, Moyes has never faced a Liverpool team this good. Tonight they bid to maintain their 100% home league record, and re-establish their 22 point lead over Manchester City.

They are coming off a defeat, mind, against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, and are tonight without injured Ballon D’Or contender, Jordan Henderson.

Can West Ham pull off a big shock? Follow our live coverage here on The42, with the game kicking off at 8pm.

Get in touch with us below the line or send your emails to gavincooney@the42.ie.

Team news follows next…