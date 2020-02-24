Can the Champions elect bounce back from their European defeat? Follow all of the action from Anfield.
So, why are Liverpool favourites tonight?
Ehm….
76 – Liverpool have won 76 points in the Premier League this season, as many as West Ham have won in 2018-19 and 2019-20 combined. Chasm. pic.twitter.com/7FpnjHs67l— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2020
Team News
Liverpool
Jordan Henderson is out and may not be fit for another three weeks, so Naby Keita gets a chance to impress from the start. All members of the attacking trident start, but James Milner misses out with injury.
🔴 Our team to face @WestHam 🔴@JamesMilner is out as a precaution due to a slight muscle strain.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2020
West Ham
Felipe Anderson returns for the Hammers, with teenage defender Jeremy Ngakia handed the gig of dealing with Sadio Mane on his second Premier League appearance. He actually made his debut in this fixture at the London Stadium last month.
Our team to take on @LFC tonight...#LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/HXZ1HQlDVM— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 24, 2020
EVENING ALL, DAVID Moyes has never won a game at Anfield, which is a fairly troubling record for a man who has taken charge of Everton and Manchester United.
Now he is the boss of bedraggled West Ham, wallowing in the relegation zone without a win in six.
And across his lengthy career, Moyes has never faced a Liverpool team this good. Tonight they bid to maintain their 100% home league record, and re-establish their 22 point lead over Manchester City.
They are coming off a defeat, mind, against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, and are tonight without injured Ballon D’Or contender, Jordan Henderson.
Can West Ham pull off a big shock? Follow our live coverage here on The42, with the game kicking off at 8pm.
Team news follows next…
