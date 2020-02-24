This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
So, why are Liverpool favourites tonight? 

Ehm….

Team News 

Liverpool 

Jordan Henderson is out and may not be fit for another three weeks, so Naby Keita gets a chance to impress from the start. All members of the attacking trident start, but James Milner misses out with injury. 

West Ham 

Felipe Anderson returns for the Hammers, with teenage defender Jeremy Ngakia handed the gig of dealing with Sadio Mane on his second Premier League appearance. He actually made his debut in this fixture at the London Stadium last month. 

 

EVENING ALL, DAVID Moyes has never won a game at Anfield, which is a fairly troubling record for a man who has taken charge of Everton and Manchester United.

Now he is the boss of bedraggled West Ham, wallowing in the relegation zone without a win in six.

And across his lengthy career, Moyes has never faced a Liverpool team this good. Tonight they bid to maintain their 100% home league record, and re-establish their 22 point lead over Manchester City.

They are coming off a defeat, mind, against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, and are tonight without injured Ballon D’Or contender, Jordan Henderson.

Can West Ham pull off a big shock? Follow our live coverage here on The42, with the game kicking off at 8pm.

Get in touch with us below the line or send your emails to gavincooney@the42.ie.

Team news follows next…

