The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Liverpool win comes at a cost
LIVERPOOL EARNED a 2-0 win over Bournemouth to consolidate their spot at the top of the Premier League.
However, the victory came at a cost as Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off due to injury.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
EPL mixed emotions Premier League Soccer Bournemouth FC Liverpool trent alexander-arnold