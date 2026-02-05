League of Ireland top goalscorer: Five players who could top the charts this season

THE 2026 LEAGUE of Ireland Premier Division Golden Boot race is impossible to predict, but here’s five players who could do well this season.

It’s far from an exhaustive or definitive list, feel free to share other candidates in the comments section.

Pádraig Amond (Waterford)

🏆 | Pádraig Amond collected his 2024 & 2025 Golden Boot awards at the Soccer Writers Ireland Awards Ceremony in Dublin earlier today, after two exceptional years in front of goal for the Blues.



Congratulations, Podge!



📸 @sportsfile#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/vArMeg7Yoc — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) December 5, 2025

Possession is nine-tenths of the law, as they say. Amond won the Golden Boot outright last year with 14 goals, and finished with the same amount the previous season when he was joint top scorer alongside Pat Hoban.

The Waterford captain signed a new two-year deal this week, after reported interest from Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne during the off season. Aged 37 and in the twilight of a long and colourful career, will he be used as much this year — particularly with Conor Carty and Tommy Lonergan at the Blues? Rotation could be an enemy for Amond, but class is permanent.

Max Mata (St Patrick’s Athletic)

Mata is set for his third stint in the LOI. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

The New Zealand international is back for a third spell in the League of Ireland, having departed as top scorer when at Sligo Rovers in the summer of 2023. Mata had scored 11 goals at that juncture, and will want to pick up where he left off.

Stephen Kenny is aiming to deploy a 3-5-2 formation this year so he will be used a lot, with Aidan Keena another proven goalscorer who could catch fire. Mata is currently injured but should be back in a week or two, and will be looking to hit the ground running as he targets a spot in New Zealand’s World Cup squad.

Michael Noonan (Shamrock Rovers)

Noonan is in high demand. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

One of the brightest young talents in Irish football, the Shamrock Rovers 17-year-old topped our list of those who could be in line for the next big money move from the league.

The subject of intense interest and bids of late, Noonan may only be here until the summer: he turns 18 at the end of July. Clubs will still be interested regardless of how many goals the Ireland underage international scores, but suitors could be more forceful with their pursuit if he’s particularly prolific.

Graham Burke and Rory Gaffney should also lead the way in front of goal for the Hoops.

Michael Duffy (Derry City)

Duffy is enjoying his second coming at Derry, having returned in 2022. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The Derry City attacker was joint third on 11 goals with Owen Elding last season – behind the also now-departed Mason Melia and Amond – and he’ll be hopeful of hitting double figures again.

Predominantly a winger beforehand, Duffy started to play centrally last term and could have that licence again as Derry eye a big 2026. Josh Thomas may benefit from his supply line up top, while James Clarke will also be looking to make a mark after his arrival from Bohemians, where he scored eight goals last season.

Rodrigo Freitas (Shelbourne)

Shelbourne manager Joey O’Brien said they needed a goalscorer, and the Reds have really bolstered their attacking options this winter. Freitas could indeed be the main one, having signed through the help of data specialists Jamestown Analytics.

The 23-year-old joins from Portuguese side Varzim SC, with O’Brien hailing his “high technical ability and strong goal threat” and technical director Luke Byrne welcoming the “goalscorer, with real intensity” to Tolka Park. The return of Will Jarvis — announced this afternoon — adds more intrigue, while Harry Wood, Mipo Odubeko and Sean Boyd are other attacking stars.