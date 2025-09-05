London City Lionesses sign Grace Geyoro for world record fee

WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE newcomers London City Lionesses have completed the world-record signing of Paris St Germain’s Grace Geyoro.

The deal for the 28-year-old midfielder is reportedly worth £1.43m, beating the £1.1m paid by Orlando Pride to Tigres UANL for Mexico winger Lizbeth Ovalle last month.

Geyoro, who has won 103 caps and scored 22 goals for France, is the Lionesses’ 16th permanent signing of the summer as they prepare for their maiden season in the top flight.

Among the others to have joined are experienced England forward Nikita Parris, former Manchester United captain Katie Zelem, Barcelona’s Jana Fernandez and Lyon’s Danielle van de Donk.