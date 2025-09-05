The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
London City Lionesses sign Grace Geyoro for world record fee
WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE newcomers London City Lionesses have completed the world-record signing of Paris St Germain’s Grace Geyoro.
The deal for the 28-year-old midfielder is reportedly worth £1.43m, beating the £1.1m paid by Orlando Pride to Tigres UANL for Mexico winger Lizbeth Ovalle last month.
Geyoro, who has won 103 caps and scored 22 goals for France, is the Lionesses’ 16th permanent signing of the summer as they prepare for their maiden season in the top flight.
Among the others to have joined are experienced England forward Nikita Parris, former Manchester United captain Katie Zelem, Barcelona’s Jana Fernandez and Lyon’s Danielle van de Donk.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Grace Geyoro london city Soccer Transfer Talk WSL