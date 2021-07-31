Derry move up to sixth with 2-0 win at Longford

Longford Town 0

Derry City 2

DERRY CITY MOVED up to sixth in the Premier Division table as they gained revenge for their opening game of the season defeat to the Midlanders.

Town are still rooted to the bottom of the table, nine points behind Finn Harps who have a game in hand.

The home side started the game with real purpose. Barely 20 seconds had elapsed on the clock when they tested Derry keeper Nathan Gartside; Dylan Grimes cut the ball back to Aaron McNally and his low drive was pushed out by Gartside for a corner.

Derry were sluggish and slow out of the blocks. In the 17th minute James Akintunde’s effort was blocked down by Aaron O’Driscoll and the loose ball fell to Evan McLaughlin but he shot wide.

Both sides then had half-chances but nothing to trouble either keeper. A good move from Derry in the 31st minute yielded the opening goal; Junior played a pass to James Akintunde and he in turn found Danny Lafferty and he fired to the net.

Four minutes from the break Eoin Toal had to clear the danger as Rob Manley put in a dangerous ball across the face of the goal.

Derry had a great opportunity to double their advantage in the 57th minute; Junior laid the ball off to McLaughlin but his low drive just went inches wide. The home side tried to create chances but Derry were able to snuff them out.

In the 70th minute Aaron Robinson blocked Akintunde’s effort and from the resulting corner Lafferty volleyed over.

Derry got their second in the 82nd minute when Akintunde and Junior combined with the latter finding the back of the net with a fine strike.

Longford Town: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy (Karl Chambers, ‘13), Joe Manley, Aaron O’Driscoll, Paddy Kirk (Aaron Dobbs, ‘57); Aodh Dervin, Aaron Robinson (Matthew O’Brien, ‘74); Rob Manley (Callum Warfield, ‘75), Dylan Grimes, Aaron McNally; Dean Williams.

Derry City: Nathan Gartside; Danny Lafferty, Ciaron Coll, Cameron McJannet, Eoin Toal, Ronan Boyce (Bastien Hery, ‘48); Jack Malone, Joe Thomson, Evan McLaughlin (Darren Cole, ‘76); James Akintunde (Jamie McGonigle, ‘85); Junior.

Referee: John McLoughlin (Roscommon)

