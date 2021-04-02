BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 2 April 2021
Buckley's goal sends Sligo top as they see off Longford

Buckley’s goal was the difference between the sides at Bishopsgate.

By Deniese O'Flaherty Friday 2 Apr 2021, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,087 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5399808
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Lee Stacey pulls off a superb save.
Lee Stacey pulls off a superb save.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Longford Town 0

Sligo Rovers 1

Deniese O’Flaherty reports from Bishopsgate

GARRY BUCKLEY’S SECOND-half goal proved to be the difference as Sligo Rovers moved to the top of the Premier Division with a narrow win over Longford Town in this top of the table clash at Bishopsgate.

Buckley broke the deadlock in the 47th minute; a corner from Robbie McCourt was flicked on by Romeo Parkes to the defender and he powerfully headed home.

Town very nearly got back on level terms three minutes later; Dylan Grimes’ cross wasn’t cleared and fell to Aodh Dervin but he drilled his shot just inches wide. Paddy Kirk did well to get down to the endline in the 80th minute but he shot straight at Sligo keeper Ed McGinty.

Dervin came close again to levelling for Longford in the 84th minute; Grimes played the ball to Dervin and his low shot got a deflection and just whizzed inches wide. Then, at the other end, Romeo Parkes had a chance to double his side’s advantage in the 87th minute but he somehow hit his effort wide.

aodh-dervin-reacts-to-a-late-missed-shot-on-goal Longford's Aodh Dervin reacts to a late missed shot at goal. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

It was a scrappy first half which the visitors dominated but chances were at a premium. The first save of note came in the 40th minute when Johnny Kenny forced Town keeper Lee Steacy into making an excellent save.

Jordan Gibson and Romeo Parkes both had chances but nothing to trouble Steacy. The Town were forced into making two changes in the opening half with Dean Byrne and Callum Warfield both going off injured.

Just before the break the home side began to come into the game and a corner from Paddy Kirk was deflected out for another corner but the game’s only goal came two minutes into the second half through Buckley.

Longford Town: Lee Steacy; Karl Chambers (Aaron McNally, ‘70), Joe Gorman, Aaron O’Driscoll, Paddy Kirk; Aodh Dervin, Dean Zambra (Conor Davis, ‘70); Dylan Grimes, Aaron Bolger, Dean Byrne (Callum Thompson, ‘29); Callum Warfield (Aaron Dobbs,‘37).

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Colm Horgan, Garry Buckely, John Mahon, Robbie McCourt; Jordan Gibson (Walter Figueira, ‘82), Greg Bolger, Niall Morahan, David Cawley (Mark Byrne, ‘64), Romeo Parkes; Johnny Kenny (Ryan De Vries, ‘74).

Referee: Damien McGrath

About the author:

About the author
Deniese O'Flaherty

