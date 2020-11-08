0-8 for Walsh as Laois edge out Longford after thrilling battle to book semi-final date with Dublin

Action from the Leinster SFC quarter-final between Longford and Laois.

Longford 1-14

Laois 1-16

GARY WALSH HELPED himself to eight points as Laois eventually overcame Longford at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park to progress to the Leinster semi-finals where they will face Dublin.

The visiting side were forced to engineer two big rallies to get the better of Padraic Davis’ charges, and were trailing by six points at one stage in the first half, and five points in the second half.

There were high wide tallies on both sides, while Longford scuppered two big goal-scoring opportunities that proved costly against a patient Laois outfit.

Longford burst from the traps early, leading by 1-4 to 0-2 after 12 minutes will all of their scores coming from different players.

Daniel Mimnagh got them off the mark with a point after some fielding by Darren Gallagher before Liam Connerton doubled their lead in the second minute.

A super goal from Dessie Rynolds pushed Longford four points clear on six minutes following some impressive link play between Mimnagh and Kevin Diffley.

Longford were dominating at midfield, as Iarla O’Sullivan and Rian Brady chipped in with points to give Longford a six-point advantage.

At this stage, Laois had just two points on the board through Evan O’Carroll and a Gary Walsh free. But they came to life after Paul Kingston sprinted through the Longford cover before drilling the ball past the Longford keeper Paddy Colum.

Another Walsh free brought the gap back to three points at the first water break, as the visitors started to hit their stride on the resumption.

Mike Quirke’s side rattled off another two points without reply to leave just one point between them after 24 minutes. Walsh’s accuracy from dead balls was vital for Laois during this spell while Kingston landed a monstrous point from distance.

Laois were starting to control proceedings but failed to convert their superiority on the scoreboard and the hosts pounced to punish. Longford regained the upper hand in the concluding stages of the first half as Brady and McElligott combined for four points to put Longford’s noses in front at the break.

Longford created two major goal chances in the opening minutes of the second half. McElligott managed to isolate himself behind the Laois defence as the ball was delivered to create a one-on-one scenario.

But the Mullinalghta defender lost his footing at the crucial moment and his shot was parried away.

Reynolds came close to grabbing his second goal shortly after, but again the Laois keeper Niall Corbet was equal to the effort. Reynolds compensated for that however with a brilliant point to leave the scoreline reading 1-12 to 1-7.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

But Laois mustered another gutsy fightback. Substitute Michael Keogh and John O’Loughlin both split the posts to eat through the deficit while veteran Ross Munnelly scored from a mark after being introduced from the bench.

He ended up spending the final moments of the game on the sideline after he too was hit with a black card.

Walsh landed his fifth free before the second water break to leave just one between them and followed it up with his first point from play as he finished off a counter move after Laois intercepted a Longford kickout.

That put the sides level for the first time, and they edged into the lead after corner back Trevor Collins advanced up the field to curl the ball over.

Momentum was starting to swing towards Laois and Longford’s cause took a further hit when Patrick Fox was dismissed for a black card offence.

The sides exchanged scores through a tense conclusion, with substitute Joseph Hagan kicking the equaliser for Longford with just minutes to go.

Walsh tagged on his seventh free to put Laois out in front again before substitute Sean O’Flynn ultimately had the final say, popping the ball over the bar after a goal chance was kept out of the Longford net.

Scorers for Longford: Rian Brady (0-5,3f), Donal McElligott (0-2) Dessie Reynolds (1-1) Daniel Mimnagh (0-2), Liam Connerton (0-1), Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1), Darren Gallagher (0-1 1f), Joseph Hagan (0-1)

Scorers for Laois: Gary Walsh (0-8 7f), Paul Kingston (1-1), Evan O’Carroll (0-1), Mark Barry (0-1), Michael Keogh (0-1), John O’Loughlin (0-1), Ross Munnelly (0-1 1 mark), Trevor Collins (0-1), Sean O’Flynn (0-1)

Longford

1. Paddy Colum (Fr. Manning Gaels)

2. Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

3. Andrew Farrell (Cashel)

4. Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond)

5. Donal McElligott (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

6. Gary Rogers (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

7. Iarla O’Sullivan (Rathcline)

8. Darren Gallagher (St Mary’s Granard)

9. Kevin Diffley (Ballymahon)

10. Dessie Reynolds (Sean Connollys)

11. Rian Brady (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

12. Colm P Smyth (Abbeylara)

13. Daniel Mimnagh (Killoe Young Emmets)

14. Liam Connerton (Rathcline)

15. Darragh Doherty (Mostrim)

Subs

17. Joseph Hagan (Dromard) for Rogers (inj 50)

21. Peter Lynn (Longford Slashers) for Reynolds (59)

18. Robbie Smyth (Abbeylara) for Doherty (62)

19. Liam Hughes (Killoe Young Emmets) for O’Sullivan (68)

26. Larry Moran (Killoe Young Emmets) for Smyth (73)

Laois

1. Niall Corbet (Clonaslee St Manman’s)

2. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)

3. Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen)

4. Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen)

5. Eoin Buggie (Stradbally)

6. Seamus Lacey (Ballylinan)

7. Robert Pigott (Portarlington)

8. Daniel O’Reilly (Graiguecullen)

9. John O’Loughlin (Rosenallis)

10. Gareth Dillon (Portaloise)

11. Paul Kingston (Arles Killeen)

12. Eoin Lowry (Killeshin)

13. Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s)

14. Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard)

15. Gary Walsh (Ballylinan)

Subs

20. Micahel Keogh (St Joseph’s) for Lowry (HT)

21. Sean O’Flynn for Lacey (40)

18. Ross Munnelly (Arles Kilcruise) for Barry (47)

23. Patrick O’Sullivan (Portalington) for Buggie (66)

19. Diarmuid Whelan (Ballyroan Abbey) for Walsh (73)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

