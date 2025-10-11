Loughmore reach Tipperary SHC final to keep double-double dream alive

Tipperary SHC semi-final

Loughmore-Castleiney 1-18

Holycross-Ballycahill 0-15

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY’S double-double dreams continue as they gritted out a six-point semi-final victory over Holycross-Ballycahill at Semple Stadium.

A day after the birth of his second child, Noel McGrath guided them through with four classy points from play as their forwards struggled for space for long spells.

The reigning Tipperary hurling and football champions are now just an hour away from defending the Dan Breen Cup for the first time in the club’s history – and three hours away from another double.

This much-anticipated match-up between Loughmore’s been-there-done-that experience and the coming force that is Holycross hurling didn’t quite live up to expectations.

The latter featured 10 players who started last December’s county U21 triumph. The former started nine decorated stalwarts over the age of 30.

After sitting out their football quarter-final victory over Ballina, Noel and John McGrath were back to start.

The first five minutes were a tale of three sidelines. The brothers combined as Noel’s long delivery was grabbed by John, who lost his hurley in the battle against Cathal Barrett. John kicked towards goal, but overcarried in the process. Free out. Next, Darragh Woods skillfully slotted a sideline at the other end.

Then, Ciarán McCormack launched a sideline from his own 65 into the square. The keeper came out to contest, but the sliotar drifted past to hop into the net. 1-1 to 0-1.

Holycross were reeling as Loughmore pressed on with John McGrath’s frees accounting for three of the next four points. Meanwhile, Willie Eviston and Lorcan Egan were keeping the Holycross inside line under wraps.

However, Loughmore sent their next four shots wide as they ended the half with just two scorers from play; Tomás and Noel McGrath.

Holycross matched Loughmore’s pressure to force three overcarrying frees and one for a throw. Cathal O’Reilly won some eye-catching defensive duels against Liam McGrath, with one leading to an Eoin Craddock point.

Tiarnan Ryan slotted another fine score from the flank, while Woods kept chipping away at frees for a three-point streak.

While Loughmore went 25 minutes without a score from play, Holycross wing-back Liam Doyle came forward to arrow over a brace. The latter sparked another three-point run, completed by Robbie Ryan’s leveller; 1-6 to 0-9.

Noel McGrath rose to the moment. From a pair of Brian McGrath turnovers, the elder brother struck sublime back-to-back points, including one from 100 yards.

Woods’ second successful sideline was cancelled out by a free won and converted by John McGrath to leave it 1-9 to 0-10 at half-time.

Holycross hit the crossbar and post with long-range shots, while Egan blocked down another Woods attempt. It took them almost 10 minutes to register their first score of the second half through Joe Caesar.

Loughmore didn’t distance them, though, with one John McGrath free in that spell.

As they struggled to get purchase from play, Holycross inched back within a point with scores from Robbie Ryan and Ewan Bourke’s long-range free.

Loughmore’s midfielders advanced to find the pockets of space their forwards were lacking for a quickfire brace through Ciarán Connolly and Noel McGrath. Full-back Eviston was next to step up with a strike that hit the crossbar and, unlike a similar Holycross attempt, bounced over. Then, Ciarán McGrath flashed a close-range shot over the bar for a 1-15 to 0-13 advantage.

The challengers, meanwhile, had five wides on the trot before centre-back Jim Ryan hobbled off.

Robbie Ryan stood tall with a terrific individual score, but it couldn’t reignite a fightback.

Loughmore keep on rolling. A football semi-final against Kilsheelan-Kilcash awaits on Saturday.

Scorers for Loughmore-Castleiney: John McGrath 0-9 (9f); Noel McGrath 0-4; Ciarán McCormack 1-0 (s/l); Willie Eviston, Ciarán Connolly, Tomás McGrath, Liam McGrath, Ciarán McGrath 0-1 each.

Scorers for Holycross-Ballycahill: Darragh Woods 0-5 (3f, 2 s/l); Robbie Ryan 0-4 (1f); Liam Doyle 0-2; Ewan Bourke (1f), Joe Caesar, Eoin Craddock, Tiarnan Ryan 0-1 each.

Loughmore-Castleiney

1. Aidan McGrath

2. Lorcan Egan, 3. Willie Eviston, 4. Ed Meagher

5. Tommy Maher, 6. Brian McGrath, 7. Eoin O’Connell

8. Noel McGrath, 9. Ciarán Connolly

10. Ed Connolly, 11. Tomás McGrath, 12. Ciarán McCormack

13. Liam McGrath (capt), 14. John McGrath, 15. Ciarán McGrath

Subs:

21. Paul McCahey for E Connolly (39)

17. John Ryan for Maher (59)

23. Philip O’Connell for L McGrath (60+1)

25. Joey Quinn for McCormack (60+3)

Holycross-Ballycahill

1. Ewan Bourke

4. Evan Morris, 3. Cathal Barrett, 2. Cathal O’Reilly

7. Liam Doyle, 6. Jim Ryan, 9. Bryan O’Mara (capt)

5. Tadhg Gould, 8. Joe Caesar

13. Tiernan Ryan, 11. Eoin Craddock, 15. David Fogarty

10. Robbie Ryan, 12. Mikey Nally, 14. Darragh Woods

Subs:

20. Jimmie Lahart for Fogarty (53)

18. Luke O’Mara for Woods (53)

17. Jack Ryan for Jim Ryan (55, inj)

19. Paraic Russell for T Ryan (59)

Referee: Alan Tierney (Shannon Rovers)