Loughrea's Cullen Killeen set to miss All-Ireland final after unsuccesful CAC appeal

LOUGHREA’S CULLEN KILLEEN is set to miss the All-Ireland final this weekend against Ballygunner after his latest appeal to have a one-match ban overturned was unsuccessful.

The midfielder was shown a red card in the closing stages of his side’s All-Ireland semi-final victory over Slaughtneil where he was deemed to have made a careless swing with his hurl by referee Johnny Murphy.

Advertisement

The 42 understands that the midfielder brought his case to the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee after failing to have his red card lifted by the Central Hearings Committee last week. Killeen’s case was considered at a meeting on Tuesday night but the appeal was not sustained.

Loughrea are now likely to consider one last appeal to the Disputes Resolution Authority, which is the final stage in the disciplinary appeals process.

Killeen would be a huge loss for Tommy Kelly’s side as they prepare to face the 2022 All-Ireland champions Ballygunner in Croke Park on Sunday.