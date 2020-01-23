This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 23 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One-time Ireland underage striker leaves Barcelona's academy to sign for Aston Villa

Louie Barry, who lined out for the Boys in Green at U16s before switching to England, spent six months with the Catalan giants.

By Ben Blake Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 5:15 PM
38 minutes ago 2,436 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4977108
Vila academy manager Mark Harrison and Louie Barry.
Image: avfc.co.uk
Vila academy manager Mark Harrison and Louie Barry.
Vila academy manager Mark Harrison and Louie Barry.
Image: avfc.co.uk

ASTON VILLA HAVE agreed a deal to sign England youth international Louie Barry. 

The 16-year-old striker, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at U16 level before switching allegiance to his country of birth, spent the past six months at Barcelona’s academy. 

A Birmingham native, he joined the Catalan giants from West Brom last summer. 

The BBC are reporting that Villa will pay a fee of around €1 million to secure Barry’s signature. 

“It [Louie’s signing] sends a powerful message about the ambition of this football club,” Villa academy manager Mark Harrison told VillaTV.

“We’re delighted — Louie is a local person and his family are all Villa fans, as is Louie.

“He is still a very young man but as he’s developed, he’s always been one player that you always recognise as having outstanding attributes. He’s got a fantastic mentality, he’s desperate to do well for this football club.

He’s really driven, he’s got great family support, but in terms of what he can achieve, we firmly believe that he can be an outstanding number nine for this football club.”

“It’s a significant thing that we’ve done but we have to get the programmes right and the pathways right for these players,” he added.

“We’ve laid down the foundations now.

“What it does show [the Academy players representing the first team] is that with the right attitude and application, what can be achieved in a short space of time.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie