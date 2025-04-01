Louis Bielle-Biarrey wins Six Nations player of the championship

FRANCE WING LOUIS Bielle-Biarrey has been named the Guinness Six Nations player of the championship.

Bielle-Biarrey featured on a shortlist of four players. England back Tommy Freeman, Scotland fullback Blair Kinghorn, and the reigning player of the championship, Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello, were also on the shortlist.

Advertisement

The France star earned 65% of the 121,400 votes cast in a one-week period.

The 21-year-old Bordeaux Bègles and France star lit up this year’s championship on his way to being part of the side to win this year’s Six Nations title. The winger broke a try-scoring record that has stood since 2018 when he took his tally of tries to eight, making him the player with the most tries in a championship during the Six Nations era.

Bielle-Biarrey’s highlights reel features this year’s try of the championship, which came against Ireland.

Bielle-Biarrey said: “I’m very happy to have won this trophy and that the fans voted massively for me. My parents signed me up for rugby when I was five years old. Straight away, I really liked it. It is a childhood dream today to be able to live my passion.”

Bielle-Biarrey joins a roster of famous former winner, including his France teammate and captain Antoine Dupont, who has three awards to his name, and Ireland’s Brian O’Driscoll.