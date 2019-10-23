This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mulqueen withdraws from Clare manager race to leave Lohan as only candidate

Mulqueen released a statement this evening to reveal his decision.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 9:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,048 Views 3 Comments
Louis Mulqueen and Brian Lohan had been confirmed as nominees for the Clare job on Monday night.
Image: INPHO
BRIAN LOHAN IS the only candidate still in the frame to become the next Clare senior hurling manager after Louis Mulqueen tonight withdrew as a candidate.

It was confirmed on Monday night that Lohan and Mulqueen were the only two nominees for the position but the latter has now pulled out of the race to be installed as the next Banner boss.

Mulqueen, who on Sunday will attempt to guide Liam Mellows to a third successive Galway senior hurling final when they face Cappataggle, issued a statement tonight that was released by the Clare county board.

“This week I am concentrating on the Galway club semi-final.

“It has been an honour to have been nominated for the position of Clare senior hurling manager and I am grateful for the overwhelming support and good wishes coming in from all sources.

“I now, after careful consideration have decided that I am currently not in a position to allow my name to go forward. I wish the new manager and Clare hurling all the best.

“Regards,

“Louis Mulqueen.”

In September Gerry O’Connor revealed his departure from his post in Clare before fellow joint manager Donal Moloney stepped down earlier this month.

The attempts to find a replacement have sparked controversy with the Clare players releasing a statement expressing their frustrations at the process and former backroom team members criticised the behaviour towards Moloney.

A new boss was set to be appointed a couple of weeks ago at a county board meeting but instead it was announced that an interview process for the vacant position would commence instead following a motion put forward by the Scariff club.

