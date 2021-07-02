Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 2 July 2021
Louise Quinn on the hunt for new club following Fiorentina exit

Quinn helped La Viola to a fourth-place league finish and to the final of the Supercoppa Italiana.

By Niall Kelly Friday 2 Jul 2021
Quinn moves on from Fiorentina after one season in Serie A.
Image: Lisa Guglielmi
Quinn moves on from Fiorentina after one season in Serie A.
Quinn moves on from Fiorentina after one season in Serie A.
Image: Lisa Guglielmi

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL LOUISE Quinn has left Fiorentina ahead of the new Serie A season.

Quinn, 31, moved to Italy last summer and helped La Viola to a fourth-place league finish and to the final of the Supercoppa Italiana, where they lost to Juventus.

“My time at Fiorentina has come to an end,” Quinn wrote in a message on Twitter on Friday.

“Thanks to the club for the opportunity but my experience wouldn’t have been what is was without my teammates and friends that were made, and to live in Firenze, the most beautiful city I’ve set me eyes on!

“To the fans, I’m sorry we never got to meet properly but when you guys arrived at the stadiums to just say hello, it showed me how much you loved this team so Grazie Grazie mille!

“Who knows what’s next but sure it’s all part of the adventure!”

