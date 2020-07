Moore crossed the line on Love nine lengths clear of the field.

Moore crossed the line on Love nine lengths clear of the field.

AIDEN O’BRIEN’S LOVE stormed clear of the field to complete a Guineas/Oaks double.

Afterwards jockey Ryan Moore said: “This filly is very special. She was very impressive, she is up there with the best.”

This was the 49th time a Guineas/Oaks double has been achieved – a stunning success for O’Brien, who said: “We’re delighted. Ryan did such a good job.”

(more to come)