Hole-in-one specialist Shane Lowry does it again at Augusta National

HOLE-IN-ONE specialist Shane Lowry recorded the first ace of this year’s Masters tournament at the sixth hole.

The Offaly man has quite the collection of ones on his CV and this was his second at Augusta National.

Needing one stroke on No. 6, Shane Lowry cards an ace. #themasters pic.twitter.com/SAr9uy2KBs — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2026

Lowry’s tee shot at the 190-yard hole catapulted him to within four of the lead held by close friend Rory McIlroy, having pitched below the hole and taken a couple of bounces before rolling in for only the seventh ace at that hole in the tournament’s history.

Advertisement

His previous hole-in-one here came at the 16th in the final round of 2016. It was also his second ace in a month after recording one at March’s Texas Children’s Houston Open.

He has also aced the 17th at Sawgrass, in 2022, and the short seventh at Pebble Beach, in January 2025, two of the most famous par threes in golf.