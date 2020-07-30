Good starts for Lowry and McDowell, but nightmare leaves McIlroy with mountain to climb

SHANE LOWRY AND Graeme McDowell both played their way into contention with strong opening showings at the WGC-St Jude Invitational.

But Rory McIlroy’s hope of returning to world number one all but evaporated with a Thursday horror show in Memphis.

At the top, Brooks Koepka looked to be back to his imperious best as he raced into a two-shot lead with a stunning 62.

Rickie Fowler and Brendon Todd are his nearest rivals on six-under par while Sung Kang is a shot further back on five-under.

Lowry opened his tournament with a two-under par 68, which could have been even better but for a double bogey when he found the water on the par-three 11th.

But he responded with back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 to stay in touch with the early pacesetters.

McDowell is also on two-under par after he reeled off three straight birdies late in his round, chipping in from 35 feet on the eighth — the penultimate hole of his round.

Meanwhile, McIlroy has a mountain to climb after he struggled to an opening round of three-over par on a day of a low scores elsewhere.

The par-threes proved to be a particular headache as McIlroy played those four holes in three-over par, with back-to-back bogeys on the fifth and sixth not helping his cause either.

It could have been worse but for a late rally which saw him birdie two of his final three holes to finish on a positive note.

With no 36-hole cut at the WGC events, McIlroy will have three rounds to plot his way back up the leaderboard.

