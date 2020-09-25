Atlético announce arrival of Luis Suárez after Uruguayan passes medical

Suarez parades the trophies he won at Barca on his last day at Camp Nou.

ATLÉTICO DE MADRID have confirmed the arrival of Uruguayan superstar Luis Suárez on a two-year deal.

The former Liverpool striker passed a medical earlier today in the Spanish capital and put pen to paper on his contract.

A statement read: “We welcome to our team one of the world’s most prolific strikers, who gives his all on the pitch and has proved his quality on the most demanding of stages.”

Suarez started his career with Club Nacional de Football, making his debut in 2005 and winning two league titles in his home country before going on to join Dutch side Groningen in the 2006/07 season.

Then Ajax pounced, where he went on to score 111 goals in 159 games over the course of his three-and-a-half-year spell in Amsterdam.

Next it was Liverpool, where he went on to become one of the world’s best strikers. During his time on Merseyside, he scored 82 times in 133 games. In the 2013/14 season, he netted 31 Premier League goals, winning the PFA Player of the Year award and sharing the European Golden Shoe with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Suárez moved to FC Barcelona ahead of the 2014/15 season. At the Camp Nou, he won one Champions League, four LaLiga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies, one Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and two Spanish Super Cups. The Uruguayan is the third top scorer in the Catalan club’s history with 198 goals in 283 matches. Only Messi and César Rodríguez have scored more times for Barcelona.

His goals earned him his second Golden Shoe in 2016. Moreoever, he provided 109 assists during his six seasons at the Camp Nou.

The striker has played 113 games for Uruguay, netting 59 goals, playing in three World Cups.