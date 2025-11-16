Luke Littler celebrates world number one status by retaining Grand Slam of Darts

LUKE LITTLER CELEBRATED becoming world number one by winning the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 18-year-old’s ascent to the top of the rankings was confirmed with his semi-final win over Danny Noppert earlier on Sunday.

That victory set up another titanic battle in the final with his great rival Humphries, who he replaced at the summit.

And Littler flexed his muscles with a 16-11 triumph, which saw him become just the fourth man to defend the title in Wolverhampton.

The 18-year-old’s position at the top of the rankings has seemingly been a foregone conclusion ever since he burst onto the scene with his record-breaking run to the final of the 2024 World Championship.

He became the youngest world champion a year later and has gone on to become a global star, transcending the sport.

He is now officially the best player in the world, beating the record of previous youngest Michael van Gerwen, who was a relatively senior 24 when he first topped the rankings in 2014.

Speaking after reaching the final, Littler said: “It’s not even been two years, I have not even spent two years on tour and I am already world number one.

That is job done, now I am world number one, but I have got a bigger match tonight.

“I am the best in the world. I have said it throughout the year. Luke Humphries has been the best in the world. It doesn’t matter if you go out in the first round or second round, if you’re number one, you’re the best in the world.”

He added after beating Humphries: “No-one, me, Luke, we’re never ever going to run away with anything. It’s always going to be close.”