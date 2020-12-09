BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 9 December 2020
Advertisement

'Every point counts': Leinster intent on setting European pace through training

Scrum-half Luke McGrath feels the 2018 champions must attack to ensure they don’t fall in Montpellier.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 586 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5291933
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE FORM BOOK reads well. A magnificent seven wins from seven so far this season. And no less than seven try-scoring bonus points make it a perfect score for Leinster.

Had they not embarked on that run a mere fortnight after a severe reality check from Saracens ended their 2019/20 season they might be lulled into thinking that they are as untouchable as the 35 points from 35 suggests.

A glance across the Pro14 conferences is enough to keep them honest heading into Europe. Irish teams currently occupy the top two berths in both conferences and only Connacht have tasted defeat in a competition forced to stutter on with the pandemic as a backdrop.

Losing games in a tougher league doesn’t put a team in a better frame of mind, but Montpellier will be bullish when they welcome the 2018 champions to their own patch. Not least because they switch competitions after Fulgence Quedrago and Yacouba Camara helped them to win away in Clermont last weekend.

As was the case when Felipe Contepomi signalled how coaches would choose between internationals and prospects who helped to build the Pro14 form in tight selection calls, bridging the gap in standard comes down to efforts in training.

 ”It goes back to the standards in training that we hold ourselves accountable to,” says Luke McGrath.

“We’re well aware that it’s a huge step up this week and that’s why this week’s training… and even last week when the guys were away in camp – we were in for a bit last week and we’re well aware of the challenge that awaits us.

“It’s important that we have a huge training week this week, so when the lads came back from camp there were a lot of meetings, getting them up to scratch with detail today and tomorrow we’ll have a big session. So it’s just a big week’s training and firing into it then on Saturday.”

luke-mcgrath McGrath playing against Montpellier in 2017. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

He adds: “It’s just trying to keep those standards in training consistent at the highest level and that’s what we’ve been trying to do every day. And, yeah, we’ve been getting the performances but it’s a different challenge this week, Montpellier are a huge team, a huge pack and have a very exciting backline.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“So it will be a massive challenge ahead but one we’re looking forward to.”

The scrum-half soon underlines the need to hit the ground running given this year’s truncated tournament format. The six-game rhythm of the Champions Cup pool will be missed this year with teams given just four matches against two opponents to stake their claim for the knockout rounds.

With the new regime, every single point counts so be confident going over there but understand the threats that they have.”

“There’s no margin for error. That’s the one thing we spoke about in the meeting, it’s a very different format under the circumstances that we’re in today, so every single point counts.

“So it’s important that we go over to France with an attacking mindset and look to start well, because if you give Montpellier a start then it’s very hard to get it back.

“They’ll be high in confidence after the win in Clermont as well. So it’s going to be a huge test for us, but one we’re ready for.”

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie