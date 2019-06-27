This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lyon holding out for €80 million for star midfielder after rejecting Tottenham bid

The Premier League side are leading the race to sign Tanguy Ndombele.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 8:24 PM
1 hour ago 4,141 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4700709
Tanguy Ndombele (file pic).
Tanguy Ndombele (file pic).
Tanguy Ndombele (file pic).

LYON PRESIDENT Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed the club have rejected a €45 million bid for Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham.

The Champions League runners-up are the favourites to land the 22-year-old midfielder but they have fallen short of Lyon’s asking price.

The French club have already seen Ferland Mendy leave to join Real Madrid for €48 million this summer and Aulas insists they do not need to sell any more players because they are financially secure.

And the president has urged Tottenham to increase their initial offer for the France international if they want to land him in the current transfer window, suggesting they will have to offer close to €80 million to convince Lyon to sell.

“If I wait another eight days, it will be €80 million,” Aulas said on RMC. 

“Tottenham made us an opening offer worth €45m. Then, we discussed more. Nothing is done, I can assure you. We are not in a hurry either.

“Tanguy has shown his qualities with the French national team. He is one of our best players. How much is he worth? I do not know, but not just €45m.”

Earlier this week, Aulas said that he would be happy if Ndombele were to stay for at least another season, but says there are many teams eyeing him up this summer.

Tanguy Ndombele is pragmatic, he did not say: ‘tomorrow, I’m definitely leaving’,” Aulas said on Tuesday. ”He has been followed by the big clubs and when they come in [for your players], you have to listen.”

He added: “We really need substantial proposals to move forward on Tanguy’s future, which will eventually require him to leave.

“We should not say that [there is a deadline], but it’s for good reason that we do not need any money until 30 June to present our accounts.

“If he wants to stay, I’ll be happy.”

Ndombele joined Lyon from Amiens in an initial loan deal that was made permanent in July 2018. He has made 96 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals.

