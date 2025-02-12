Wilkins expects Hansen contract to be done and dusted soon

CONNACHT COACH PETE Wilkins expects Mack Hansen’s contract extension to be done and dusted soon, while he also expects the Irish winger to be available for the Six Nations clash against Wales.

Hansen, who is out of contract in a few months at the end of the season, missed the win over Scotland with a hamstring injury picked up in training.

And while Wilkins expects him to be in contention for the Welsh match, he also anticipates that his contract extension will be sorted out shortly.

“I’d like to think we can expect something soon. There’s nothing to report, but the update that I had at the end of last week was that things were progressing positively and they weren’t far away,” said Wilkins. “So, yeah, no formal update, but on track from what I have been told.”

Hansen watched Connacht train on Tuesday morning in Galway and Wilkins said he expects him to be available for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Wales.

“It was just a tweaked hamstring from that final training session of the week up in Ireland camp,” added Wilkins. “It was enough of a concern for them to get it checked out and in the end for them not to risk him in the game last weekend. But we expect him to be back training with Ireland at the end of this week, hopefully, and be in contention for the next game.

“So sounds like he was managed really sensibly under the circumstances. He was disappointed to miss the game. I saw him this morning. He was up at Dexcom Stadium watching us train and walking the dog around the field. So, look, he’s in good spirits and hopefully he’ll be back up and running fairly soon.”

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins. Craig Watson / INPHO Craig Watson / INPHO / INPHO

Wilkins and Connacht are preparing for Saturday’s clash with Cardiff at Dexcom Stadium in Galway where they hope to secure only their fourth win in the URC.

They are currently third from bottom with seven defeats but the availability of six players — Jack Aungier, Caolin Blade, Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton, Ben Murphy and skipper Cian Prendergast — is a boost as they meet a Cardiff side who will be back in Galway in April for a round 16 Challenge Cup knockout match.