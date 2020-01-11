From sinkhole devastation to Croke Park - Monaghan kingpins book All-Ireland final date

MONAGHAN KINGPINS MAGHERACLOONE and Galway champions Oughterard are set to face off in the All-Ireland intermediate club final after winning their respective last four battles.

Croke Park will play host to the showdown on Saturday, 25 January.

Magheracloone Mitchells — whose name you’ll best recognise after devastating sinkhole damage destroyed their club grounds in September 2018 — saw off Louth’s Mattock Rangers in Crossmaglen this afternoon.

They say goals win games, but points certainly won this one as the Farney outfit came out on top on a scoreline of 0-24 to 1-8.

The sides were all square at the break — 0-7 a piece — but Magheracloone powered on in the second half despite Niall McKeown’s early goal at the other end.

No pitch....no dressing rooms....no home..... no problem 🤗



ALL IRELAND FINAL HERE WE COME ⬛⬜⬛⬜💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/3CTdXaVqFl — Magheracloone GAA (@MitchellsGAA_) January 11, 2020

James Kieran’s outfit outscored Mattock 0-17 to 1-1 in the second period in a truly dominant performance. Former Monaghan star forward Tommy Freeman accounted for 0-8 of the final score, four of those points coming from play.

Recently retired county man Gavin Doogan was another with the scoring boots on, while Magheracloone had plenty of different contributors.

From devastating sinkhole damage and losing their home, and relegation from the senior ranks in 2018 to county and provincial glory in 2019 — and 60 minutes away from national success in 2020 — they’ve had some journey.

Opposition now comes in the form of Galway’s Oughterard, who surprised Kerry side Templenoe in Kilmallock this afternoon.

Oughterard march on. Source: Galway Bay FM.

1-12 to 0-12 at the death, and a goal from Paul Walsh ultimately won this one in the end.

Templenoe — who have Kerry panelists Gavin Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Adrian Spillane and Killian Spillane in their ranks — were surely favourites after their electric Munster championship form, but Oughterard ground out a massive win to seal their date at HQ.

Throw-in for the decider in two weeks time is pencilled in for 5.15pm, following the All-Ireland junior final [both live on TG4]. It will be a triple-header, with Dublin and Kerry facing off under Saturday Night Lights in their National League opener afterwards.

Results

Magheracloone Mitchells (Monaghan) 0-24 Mattock Rangers (Louth) 1-8

Oughterard (Galway) 1-12 Templenoe (Kerry) 0-12

Fixture

Magheracloone Mitchells v Oughterard, Saturday 25 January, 5.15pm [live on TG4]

