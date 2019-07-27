This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manchester City finalise preparations for Liverpool clash with victory in Japan

The Premier League champions were 3-1 winners against Yokohama F. Marinos earlier today.

By AFP Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 2:35 PM
Kevin De Bruyne fires off a shot.
Image: Shuji Kajiyama
Kevin De Bruyne fires off a shot.
Image: Shuji Kajiyama

KEVIN DE BRUYNE, Raheem Sterling and Lukas Nmecha were all on target as Premier League champions Manchester City wrapped up their Asian tour with a 3-1 win over Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos today.

Bernardo Silva fed De Bruyne for the game’s opener in front of 65,000 fans at Nissan Stadium, just outside Tokyo, as the Belgian cut inside and unleashed a powerful shot with his left foot.

Keita Endo scored a surprise equaliser for Yokohama before De Bruyne released the pace of Sterling, who made no mistake as he slotted past the goalkeeper with two defenders in pursuit.

The fast-paced first half gave way to a slower second period, with a few missed chances for both sides including an attempt by Sterling in the 58th minute that was ruled out for offside.

Kazaki Nakagawa was denied by City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo before Nmecha, 20, bundled in the visitors’ third goal in the final minute after a cross from 18-year-old Adrian Bernabe.

The victory ended a sometimes difficult Asian tour for Pep Guardiola’s City, who kicked it off by arriving two days late in China and faced criticism in Chinese state media for their treatment of fans.

They now head home ahead of next Sunday’s Community Shield game against Liverpool, with the new Premier League season starting a week later.

