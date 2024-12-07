Man City's miserable run continues

RICO LEWIS rescued a point for Manchester City in their 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace before he was sent off late in the second half at Selhurst Park.

Erling Haaland cancelled out Daniel Munoz’s fourth-minute opener with his 13th goal of the Premier League season to draw himself level with Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot race.

Summer signing Maxence Lacroix fired Palace back in front with his first Eagles goal after the break but the sides were back on level terms from Lewis’ fine finish in the 68th minute.

He was dismissed with a controversial second yellow in the 84th minute, but the visitors were able to fend off the man advantage and save themselves from falling further behind Liverpool in the title chase.

Munoz fired the hosts in front in the fourth minute from Will Hughes’ threaded pass, Stefan Ortega getting an outstretched glove on the ball but was unable to prevent the opener.

Dean Henderson required treatment after denying Haaland with his face, and while the Norway striker soon found himself back inside the hosts’ penalty area but was off-balance as he chased down the ball.

An unmarked Ismaila Sarr would have wanted more from a chance he blazed over, but Palace did not relent with Eberechi Eze next to threaten as he danced around the 18-yard box, though the offside flag was eventually raised.

Lacroix, deep in the hosts’ half, could only nod his clearance as far back as Ilkay Gundogan, who pinged an effort off Henderson’s right post, and Savinho directed the rebound wide.

Hughes was next to try doubling Palace’s advantage, but his effort took a heavy deflection and the resulting corner was cleared, and while the Eagles took a few more promising touches it was not long before Haaland drew the sides level.

The equaliser was facilitated by a pinpoint delivery from Matheus Nunes to Haaland, who dutifully rose to meet the whipped cross before nodding the equaliser into the top corner.

City began to settle in, Savinho coming close to handing the visitors the lead before the break when he carved his way into Palace’s 18-yard box before directing an effort just over the crossbar.

The second half got out to a less frenetic start than the first but it took just six minutes for summer signing Lacroix to send the home support into raptures, rising higher than Kyle Walker to nod Palace back in front.

Palace shouted for a penalty when Jean-Philippe Mateta was brought down when colliding with Ortega, but their protests were brushed aside.

Lewis drew the sides back level with just over 20 minutes remaining, latching onto Bernardo Silva’s pass before unleashing a stylish effort into the top corner.

Henderson made a diving block to deny Savinho’s dangerously deflected effort before Lewis was sent off for a second yellow in the 84th minute.

Lewis, who had earlier been booked for dissent, was adjudged to have slid in late on Trevoh Chalobah, though — with VAR unable to intervene — replays suggested it might have been the other way around.

There was a final stop from Henderson to deny City a late winner, while the hosts could not capitalise on the man advantage.