Semenyo an instant hit as Man City close in on League Cup final

Man City 2

Newcastle 0

(After semi-final, first leg)

ANTOINE SEMENYO MADE himself an instant Manchester City hero as Pep Guardiola’s men took a giant stride towards the League Cup final with a 2-0 win at Newcastle.

The Ghana international, who joined from Bournemouth for £65 million ($87 million) last week, opened the scoring and also had a second goal controversially ruled out.

But Rayan Cherki delivered what could be the knockout blow to the holders in the 98th minute.

Antoine Semenyo is FLYING! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M3IJv0TPaQ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 13, 2026

The Magpies ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy by winning the League Cup last season, but will need a heroic fightback to reach Wembley when the sides meet again for the second leg of the semi-final on February 4.

Semenyo also scored on his debut on Saturday in a 10-1 demolition of Exeter in the FA Cup.

In previous years he would have been cup-tied after featuring for Bournemouth earlier in the competition.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe made clear his dissatisfaction before the game with a rule change this season that allows players to play for two clubs in the one campaign and City took full advantage.

Guardiola showed his desire to reach the final for the first time since 2021 as Erling Haaland made a first League Cup start in three years in a strong City selection just days before they visit Manchester United in the Premier League.

Yoane Wissa blazed a glorious early chance over the bar as Newcastle roared out of the blocks in front of a packed St. James’ Park.

But that was the closest either side came in a cagey first half.

"Manchester City dish out a serious blow" 💥



Rayan Cherki scores in the 99th minute! pic.twitter.com/cYpqDwAksp — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 13, 2026

City goalkeeper James Trafford had been a long-term target for Newcastle prior to his return to the Etihad from Burnley in July.

The England under-21 international has had to play second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma for most of the season but proved his worth with a stunning save to claw away Wissa’s looping header early in the second half.

Seconds later, Bruno Guimaraes blasted against the post as Newcastle pressed for the opening.

But they were caught with a sucker punch at the other end when Jeremy Doku sped towards the by-line and his cross was turned by Bernardo Silva into the path of Semenyo to prod home from close range.

Semenyo thought he had a third City goal in two appearances when he acrobatically flicked in from a corner.

"A subjective offside decision" 🧐



Antoine Semenyo is DENIED a second after a lengthy VAR review! ❌ pic.twitter.com/3i63V1d6UU — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 13, 2026

However, after a VAR review lasting over five minutes, the officials finally adjudged that Haaland had prevented Malick Thiaw’s ability to play the ball from an offside position.

The vociferous home crowd celebrated the let-off like a goal but their side failed to find the net despite a late flurry of chances for Nick Woltemade.

And City’s threat on the counter-attack was finally realised when Cherki swept in Rayan Ait-Nouri’s low cross to secure a commanding first-leg lead.

