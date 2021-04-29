BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 29 April 2021
Advertisement

Guardiola says City still have 'hard work to do' as Poch's PSG left to rue 'painful night'

City’s superb second-half fightback last night gave them the edge over 10-man PSG.

By Press Association Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 8:04 AM
1 hour ago 757 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5423102
Manchester City celebrate their second goal in Paris last night.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Manchester City celebrate their second goal in Paris last night.
Manchester City celebrate their second goal in Paris last night.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

MANCHESTER CITY ARE dreaming of the Champions League final after a superb second-half fightback against 10-man Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

But manager Pep Guardiola warned the job was far from done after goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez earned City a 2-1 win in the first leg of their semi-final at the Parc des Princes.

Guardiola expects PSG, who started brightly with an early Marquinhos goal but lost shape and had Idrissa Gana Gueye sent off late on, to come roaring back at the Etihad Stadium next week.

He said: “It is a team that is able to do whatever they want because they have the quality to do it.

“This club wins the French league every year, they were in the final of the Champions League last year. They know exactly what they have to do to handle these types of games.

“It’s just the first 90 minutes and there is hard work to do.”

Guardiola felt his team’s character showed through as they produced a mature response to PSG’s first-half dominance.

City created little in the opening period, with their best opportunities coming from their opponents’ mistakes.

The hosts looked far more threatening with Neymar, in particular, lively in attack and Angel De Maria delivering some dangerous set-pieces.

It was from a Di Maria corner Marquinhos headed the opener after 15 minutes but City dug in to prevent further damage and were more like their usual confident selves in the second period.

“In general we were shy,” said Guardiola of the first-half display. “We could not express what our responsibility is. Everyone played safe and did not have the personality to go through and play.

“The second half was much better. We regained the ball quick. We were more aggressive without the ball and, with it, passionate. We found the goals and wanted to score more.

“The question is simple: If we play shy and not who we are everything can happen and PSG have the quality to turn it on.

“But if we play the way we played the second half, who we are, maybe we will have the chance to reach the final.”

De Bruyne had already narrowly missed with an overhead kick when he equalised on 64 minutes. Mahrez found a hole in the PSG wall to add a second from a free-kick soon after.

PSG began to look ragged and Gueye was shown a straight red card for a poor tackle on Ilkay Gundogan.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Manager Mauricio Pochettino promised to go for broke in an attempt to turn the tie around.

He said: “We go there in six days and will try to win and score goals. Of course we are under a little bit of pressure but in football you need to try.

“”Of course it’s going to be difficult but we need to really believe we can do something there in Manchester.

“They are a very good team but we need to believe, and we have the talent. Tonight was a painful night, the way we conceded the goals was painful but we need to look forward, try to be optimistic, be positive and believe we can win the game and be in the final.”

- with reporting from © – AFP, 2021.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie