Monday 24 June, 2019
Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from the weekend's provincial finals?

Kerry, Dublin and Donegal forwards got the nod.

By Emma Duffy Monday 24 Jun 2019, 11:58 AM
1 hour ago 2,424 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4695051

ANOTHER HECTIC WEEKEND of championship action, another few man-of-the-match awards handed out.

lads Stephen O'Brien, Paul Mannion and Jamie Brennan were all honoured.

After Roscommon’s brilliant Connacht SFC final win last Sunday, the remaining three provincial titles were handed out this weekend.

Kerry were crowned Munster champions once again on Saturday evening while Donegal went back-to-back in Ulster and Dublin made it nine in-a-row in Leinster yesterday.

And of course, star forwards stepped up and were instrumental on all three counts.

Stephen O’Brien was outstanding as Kerry survived a stern test from Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, his immense work rate and grafting on and off the ball helping the Kingdom into the Super 8s.

Screenshot 2019-06-24 at 11.03.48 Source: officialgaa/Twitter.

The Kenmare man accounted for 0-2 while constantly getting on the ball, trying to make things happen and create opportunities.

In Clones yesterday, Jamie Brennan was honoured as the star of the show as Donegal saw off Cavan to lift the Anglo Celt Cup.

Brennan continued his electric championship form, hitting 1-4 for Declan Bonner’s charges.

Screenshot 2019-06-24 at 11.05.43 Source: officialgaa/Twitter.

And in Croke Park, Dublin ace Paul Mannion steered his side to unprecedented glory as they became the first inter-county team to complete a provincial nine-in-a-row, collecting the 58th Leinster title in their history after a 16-point defeat of Meath.

Although he missed a penalty, the Kilmacud Crokes forward impressed throughout, finishing up with 0-3 and the man-of-the-match award.

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners? Let us know.

