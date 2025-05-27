Man United close in on €74 million-rated Wolves star

MANCHESTER UNITED have been granted permission by Wolves to finalise a deal to sign Matheus Cunha, the PA news agency understands.

The 26-year-old has been a key target for the Red Devils as Ruben Amorim looks to reshape the team on the back of the club’s worst season in 51 years.

United had sought to negotiate with Wolves over the terms of Cunha’s deal but have now met the Brazil international’s £62.5 million (€74 million) release clause and been given permission to start a medical.

The forward thanked Wolves fans after the “best season” of his life in an Instagram post, having scored 17 times in all competitions and equalled the record for the most goals by a Brazilian in a Premier League campaign with 15.

Cunha turned 26 on Tuesday — his birthday will have been made all the sweeter by that evening’s development.

It will be welcome news to United boss Amorim when he wakes up in Kuala Lumpur, where the club play a friendly on Wednesday before playing another game in Hong Kong two days later as part of a money-spinning post-season tour.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Ipswich striker Liam Delap are among other players of interest to United, but business has been made harder by the fact they failed to qualify for the Champions League, worth an estimated £100 million (€119 million).

Amorim said in Malaysia on Tuesday: “Omar (Berrada, chief executive) can explain (the ramifications) better than me, but I think we always prepared two plans — one with Champions League, one without Champions League.

“Without Champions League, we also don’t need a big squad. We can control the squad in a better way.

“Then we have a plan that is to bring some new players, of course, but our big plan is to improve the team that we have, it’s to improve our academy, because I think that is the future. It was the past, so it can be the future.

“It’s not going to change so much because we have the fair play financial rules. We are not allowed to do much this summer, even with Champions League, so we are prepared for that.

“Important thing is to stick together, like I said on Sunday. We are going to struggle, it’s not going to be everything right away, but I have the feeling and I see the team improving, so that is the most important thing.”

As United look to make summer improvements within their financial restrictions, Amorim stressed the importance of keeping key building block Bruno Fernandes.

The 30-year-old was a rare shining light in United’s worst league season since suffering relegation in 1973-74, which was compounded by last week’s Europa League final loss to fellow strugglers Tottenham.

Fernandes admitted the club could end up cashing in on him after that loss cost them Champions League football, with Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia keen to sign the Portugal international.

“You can see by the performance, you can see by the leadership, the passion that he has for the game, so he’s really important,” Amorim said.

“You could see that in the last game (Sunday’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa). I felt that the team was without pressure, and they performed quite well; everybody wants the ball.

“But we had some difficult moments, and in those difficult moments, you can see that Bruno is the guy who takes that responsibility.

“He should be because he’s the captain, he’s experienced, so he’s really important for us, and really important for what we want to build with this team.”

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring a goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s teenage star Lamine Yamal signed a new contract until 2031 with the Catalan giants on Tuesday after a spectacular season.

The 17-year-old winger is already one of the club’s key players and helped them land a domestic treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

“Barcelona and Lamine Yamal have reached a deal to extend his contract to June 30, 2031,” said the Catalan club in a statement.

“Lamine Yamal’s renewal is a demonstration of the solidity of Barca’s project. His emergence on to the world football scene is like few others, and it began with his debut on April 29, 2023, still at the age of 15.”

Spanish media reported the new deal makes him one of Barcelona’s best-paid players.

After triumphing at Euro 2024 with Spain last summer, Yamal scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists in 55 matches across all competitions during a sensational campaign.

Operating on the right flank and a prodigious dribbler, Yamal’s skill and speed contributed greatly to Barca netting 102 league goals this season as they reclaimed the crown from rivals Real Madrid.

Yamal, who came through the club’s feted La Masia youth academy and is often compared to all-time Barcelona great Lionel Messi, made his debut in 2023 under Xavi Hernandez at just 15.

By the end of the 2023-24 campaign, he had emerged as the team’s main attacking weapon, the bright spot in a poor campaign where Barca finished empty-handed.

Following his exploits at the Euros, Yamal fitted Flick’s attacking style to perfection and adding more consistency, showed he has become one of the world’s best players.

Yamal put in two brilliant Champions League semi-final performances against Inter Milan, but his team were edged 7-6 on aggregate and must wait to end their European drought.

“I will keep my promise and I will bring (the Champions League trophy) to Barcelona, we will not stop until we get it,” pledged Yamal after the game.

Despite his youth, the winger has already played over 100 times for Barcelona.

Yamal, who turns 18 in July, follows team-mate Raphinha and coach Flick in signing contract extensions in the last few days.

Spanish media reports his contract includes various bonuses for different achievements, including winning the Ballon d’Or, as well as a significant pay rise.

Yamal is a candidate to win the trophy for the world’s best player this year.

Additional reporting by AFP