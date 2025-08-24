Man United left frustrated by Fulham

MANCHESTER UNITED remain without a Premier League win this season after being held 1-1 at Fulham on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim’s United were left to rue Bruno Fernandes’ wayward first-half penalty as they were pegged back at Craven Cottage.

Rodrigo Muniz’s own-goal put United in front on the hour mark, but Emile Smith Rowe came off the bench to rescue a point for Fulham.

Amorim is seeking an upturn on a disastrous 15th-placed finish last season.

Despite an encouraging performance, United lost 1-0 to title-chasing Arsenal in their season opener last weekend and will feel another two points slipped away in west London.

Fulham, though, felt the visitors got the better of two controversial calls.

United’s penalty was awarded after a VAR review for grappling by Calvin Bassey on Mason Mount.

Fernandes is normally reliable from the spot, but blasted his effort high over the bar.

When United did finally get their first goal of the season, it came via a Fulham body as Muniz deflected Leny Yoro’s header into his own net.

However, the home side were furious that this time VAR did not intervene for a push by Yoro on Bassey.

Fulham still managed to rescue a point when former Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe’s run into the box was not tracked and he turned in Alex Iwobi’s cross 17 minutes from time.

