This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 24 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Inexperienced teenage duo feature as Man United edge Partizan

James Garner and Brandon Williams were both handed starts by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tonight.

By AFP Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 7:45 PM
1 hour ago 5,157 Views 27 Comments
https://the42.ie/4866312
Manchester players celebrate.
Image: Darko Vojinovic
Manchester players celebrate.
Manchester players celebrate.
Image: Darko Vojinovic

MANCHESTER UNITED FINALLY enjoyed away-day success as Anthony Martial’s 43rd-minute penalty earned an unconvincing 1-0 win over Partizan Belgrade, lifting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to the top of Group L in the Europa League.

Prior to Thursday’s contest in Serbia, United had gone 11 matches without an away win in all competitions – their worst such run in 40 years – since beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League back in March.

Yet the Red Devils’ travelling support were finally given reason to celebrate again as a spot-kick from Martial – making his first start since August 24 following injury – was complemented by the club’s third clean sheet in as many Europa League matches this term.

United’s overall performance was far from impressive and a lack of creativity was again apparent as a side showing seven changes from Sunday’s encouraging 1-1 draw with Liverpool failed to muster a single shot on target besides Martial’s penalty.

However, the result will at least please Solskjaer as the 2016-17 Europa League winners are firmly on course to reach the knockout stages having claimed seven points from three games.

serbia-soccer-europa-league Harry Maguire captained Manchester United on Thursday evening. Source: Darko Vojinovic

The only clear-cut chance of a turgid opening half-hour, in which United dominated possession, saw Scott McTominay wastefully head wide at the far post from Juan Mata’s inviting 15th-minute free-kick.

A brief spell of Partizan pressure heralded a significant rise in entertainment value, with the fit-again Jesse Lingard and Umar Sadiq each striking the post in quick succession.

Martial then calmly sent Vladimir Stojkovic the wrong way from 12 yards, after Brandon Williams’ surging run into the hosts’ box had drawn a clear foul from Nemanja Miletic.

United, who handed a first start to 18-year-old midfielder James Garner, were pegged back for much of the second half, though, and had to survive a succession of penalty appeals from Partizan, the most convincing arriving in the 67th minute when Miletic’s back-post header appeared to strike the arm of Williams.

A furious Miletic was booked for his protests after the referee refused to point to the spot and the hosts’ pressure continued to go unrewarded, with Sergio Romero saving sharply from Takuma Asano late on.

- © AFP, 2019

On the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, Andy Dunne tells Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey about where it all went wrong for Joe Schmidt’s Ireland


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie