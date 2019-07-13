This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pogba impresses as Man United seal pre-season win over Perth Glory

The wantaway midfielder assisted Marcus Rashford’s opening goal in Australia.

By AFP Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 2:47 PM
Paul Pogba warming up at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Paul Pogba warming up at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
Paul Pogba warming up at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
Image: AAP/PA Images

WANTAWAY PAUL POGBA helped a lacklustre Manchester United post a 2-0 friendly victory over Perth Glory today.

An under-pressure United struggled in this, their pre-season opener against a weakened Perth Glory, who won Australia’s A-League Premiers Plate last season.

After a scoreless opening half, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changed his entire lineup and summoned several stars, including Pogba whose uncertain future at Old Trafford has overshadowed United’s pre-season tour of Australia.

United finally cracked Perth’s tenacious defence in the 60th minute when Pogba showcased his sublime touch with a deft back heel to forward Marcus Rashford, who struck it past goalkeeper Liam Reddy.

After being linked with a move to Real Madrid and Juventus, Pogba played the entire second half and helped United find more fluency. James Garner, 18, sealed the result with a long-range strike in the closing stages.

Suffering from a lack of numbers for the friendly, Perth fielded a youthful team including two 15-year-olds.

Perth Glory v Manchester United - Pre Season Friendly - Optus Stadium Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Source: Speed Media

Solskjaer rested most of his first-team regulars in the first half, including Pogba, Rashford  and David de Gea.

United, in their new gold away strip, controlled a subdued first half with speedy winger Daniel James eye-catching on the left flank. 

Teenage midfielder Tahith Chong worked his way into the game after a slow start but could not breakthrough.

The Dutchman was on the end of Perth’s physicality when he received a strong bump from Glory captain Shane Lowry that looked more reminiscent of the Australian Rules football match played on the same Perth Stadium ground the night before.

Romelu Lukaku, reportedly looking to secure a move to Inter Milan, was rested but is expected to play on Wednesday against Leeds United.

After their 10-day Australian tour, United continue on for pre-season games in Singapore and China.

- © AFP 2019

