Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Player Ratings: How we rated United's players in their astonishing win against PSG

A famous night for Manchester United…and an infamous one for Eric Bailly.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 10:14 PM
1 hour ago
Diogo Dalot and Scott McTominay celebrate United's improbable triumph.
Image: John Walton
Diogo Dalot and Scott McTominay celebrate United's improbable triumph.
Diogo Dalot and Scott McTominay celebrate United's improbable triumph.
Image: John Walton

David De Gea

6Our Rating

What was he doing punching it!? Of the myriad curiosities of this deeply strange game was the fact that, despite PSG’s dominance of the ball, De Gea had very few saves to make. Other than that last-minute punch, he did fine. 

6

Eric Bailly

2Our Rating

Had a horror-show at right-back that lasted 34 minutes too long: he limped off as an early substitute for Diogo Dalot. Repeatedly shredded by Di Maria and Bernat as he kept on inexplicably trying to play as the third centre-back nobody wanted. Was caught horribly aslumber at the back post for Bernat's goal. A big error by Solskjaer to play him so badly out of position. 

6

Ashley Young

8Our Rating

Having become muddled and ineffective amid The Bailly Debacle, he improved United as soon as he reverted to right-back. Positionally excellent, he made a vital clearance to deny Di Maria a tap-in at the 70-minute mark.

6

Chris Smalling

8Our Rating

 

Was an outstanding last line of defence during the early stages, as PSG cut through United at will. He maintained his excellence into the second half to cap a very impressive performance.

6

Victor Lindelof

8Our Rating

 

He continues to be one of United’s best performers under Solskjaer. He made a series of critical interventions in the second-half, most notably his hooking clear a cross that was destined to give Dani Alves a one-on-one with De Gea.

6

Luke Shaw

8Our Rating

Another night of understated defensive excellence from Shaw, to build on his man-of-the-match display against Liverpool. The frustration for United is that they couldn’t afford to get him forward more often, and test the hopeless Timo Kehrer.

6

Scott McTominay

7Our Rating

 

His aggression and endeavour without the ball set the tone for United’s sturdy resistance.

6

Fred

7Our Rating

Scrapped admirably as PSG dominated possession, making a series of vital challenges, but hopes that he might provide some guile in the United perished owing to the fact they barely had the ball.

6

Andreas Pereira

5Our Rating

Largely anonymous for United on the left-wing, and he too failed to test the aforementioned Hapless Kehrer. Made way with ten minutes to go for Chong.

6

Marcus Rashford

8Our Rating

After what was quite a poor performance, to show the nerves to step up to blast that penalty - his first for United - was remarkable. Another excpetional moment in his already-remarkable United career. 

6

Romelu Lukaku

8Our Rating

His opening two goals were the kind of poacher’s efforts his manager would have been proud of. The latest United player to benefit from Solskjaer's elevation. 

6

Diogo Dalot

7Our Rating

Records will show that VAR awarded the last-gasp penalty, but Dalot's shot was wot won it. An impressive performance from the right wing as Solskjaer corrected his selection error. 

 

6

Tahith Chong

6Our Rating

Came on for the final 10 minutes and ended up playing 20 minutes, during which he gave the ball away quite a bit..but PSG couldn't capitalise. 

6

Mason Greenwood

Made little impact in the final few minutes, but he won't be forgetting them for some time! 

6

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

