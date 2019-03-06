Player Ratings: How we rated United's players in their astonishing win against PSG

David De Gea 6Our Rating What was he doing punching it!? Of the myriad curiosities of this deeply strange game was the fact that, despite PSG’s dominance of the ball, De Gea had very few saves to make. Other than that last-minute punch, he did fine. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Eric Bailly 2Our Rating Had a horror-show at right-back that lasted 34 minutes too long: he limped off as an early substitute for Diogo Dalot. Repeatedly shredded by Di Maria and Bernat as he kept on inexplicably trying to play as the third centre-back nobody wanted. Was caught horribly aslumber at the back post for Bernat's goal. A big error by Solskjaer to play him so badly out of position. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Ashley Young 8Our Rating Having become muddled and ineffective amid The Bailly Debacle, he improved United as soon as he reverted to right-back. Positionally excellent, he made a vital clearance to deny Di Maria a tap-in at the 70-minute mark. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Chris Smalling 8Our Rating Was an outstanding last line of defence during the early stages, as PSG cut through United at will. He maintained his excellence into the second half to cap a very impressive performance. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Victor Lindelof 8Our Rating He continues to be one of United’s best performers under Solskjaer. He made a series of critical interventions in the second-half, most notably his hooking clear a cross that was destined to give Dani Alves a one-on-one with De Gea. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Luke Shaw 8Our Rating Another night of understated defensive excellence from Shaw, to build on his man-of-the-match display against Liverpool. The frustration for United is that they couldn’t afford to get him forward more often, and test the hopeless Timo Kehrer. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Scott McTominay 7Our Rating His aggression and endeavour without the ball set the tone for United’s sturdy resistance. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Fred 7Our Rating Scrapped admirably as PSG dominated possession, making a series of vital challenges, but hopes that he might provide some guile in the United perished owing to the fact they barely had the ball. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Andreas Pereira 5Our Rating Largely anonymous for United on the left-wing, and he too failed to test the aforementioned Hapless Kehrer. Made way with ten minutes to go for Chong. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Marcus Rashford 8Our Rating After what was quite a poor performance, to show the nerves to step up to blast that penalty - his first for United - was remarkable. Another excpetional moment in his already-remarkable United career. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Romelu Lukaku 8Our Rating His opening two goals were the kind of poacher’s efforts his manager would have been proud of. The latest United player to benefit from Solskjaer's elevation. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Diogo Dalot 7Our Rating Records will show that VAR awarded the last-gasp penalty, but Dalot's shot was wot won it. An impressive performance from the right wing as Solskjaer corrected his selection error. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tahith Chong 6Our Rating Came on for the final 10 minutes and ended up playing 20 minutes, during which he gave the ball away quite a bit..but PSG couldn't capitalise. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating