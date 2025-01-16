Advertisement
Manchester United's Amad Diallo celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Amad Diallo hat-trick rescues Manchester United against Southampton

In this evening’s other Premier League game, Brighton beat Ipswich Town 2-0.
9.55pm, 16 Jan 2025
MANCHESTER UNITED earned a late 3-1 win over Southampton at Old Trafford tonight.

More to follow

