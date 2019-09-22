This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 22 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United suffer Marcus Rashford setback

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits the player is likely facing a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 7:09 PM
1 hour ago 3,924 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4820226
Marcus Rashford goes off injured.
Marcus Rashford goes off injured.
Marcus Rashford goes off injured.

MAN UNITED STRIKER Marcus Rashford is likely to be “out for a while” with a groin injury sustained during the defeat to West Ham, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

England international Rashford limped off in the 61st minute of United’s 2-0 loss, with Solskjaer forced to play midfielder Jesse Lingard in attack as he was without Anthony Martial (thigh) and Mason Greenwood (tonsillitis).

Solskjaer confirmed Rashford will have a scan on Monday and he will be hoping for good news given the dearth of attacking options at his disposal following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter.

“He felt his groin,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

“We’ll do a scan tomorrow to see how badly he’s injured. I don’t know how long he’ll be out, I’m not a doctor. But he’ll probably be out for a little while.”

United face Rochdale in the EFL Cup on Wednesday then have three games in seven days against Arsenal, AZ and Newcastle United.

Solskjaer added: “Hopefully Mason and Anthony will be back for the Arsenal game and at least one of them for Rochdale.”

The defeat at West Ham left Solskjaer’s side with just eight points from six Premier League games.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie