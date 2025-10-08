Man United win historic Champions League clash, Chelsea held

MANCHESTER UNITED’S women beat Valerenga 1-0 to mark their debut in the Champions League, while Chelsea could only manage a 1-1 draw away to FC Twente on Wednesday.

United have long since played catch-up with Europe’s other top clubs after only forming their women’s side in 2018.

The Red Devils delivered on a historic night for the club thanks to Maya Le Tissier’s first-half penalty.

English champions Chelsea’s latest quest to conquer Europe got off to a poor start as they failed to capitalise on a dominant display in the Netherlands.

Despite winning the Women’s Super League for the past six seasons, the Blues have failed to ever win the Champions League.

Twente took the lead just after the hour mark when Danique Van Ginkel sent a curling drive around Mille Bright and into Livia Peng’s top corner.

Chelsea were rescued 20 minutes from the end when Guro Reiten was tripped inside the box, giving Sandi Baltimore the chance to level from the penalty spot.

Two-time winners Wolfsburg got their campaign off to a winning start with a 4-0 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain.

Ella Peddemors, Alexandra Popp and Janina Minge were on target for the German giants after an early own goal from Jackie Groenen put them in front.

Real Madrid destroyed Roma 6-2, with Scottish international Caroline Weir and Alba Redondo both scoring twice.

Defending champions Arsenal were beaten 2-1 at home by Lyon, and Barcelona smashed Bayern Munich 7-1 in the pick of Tuesday’s ties.

For the first time this season, the women’s Champions League has 18 participating teams, playing six games each against different opponents in a league phase.

Only the top four qualify directly for the quarter-finals, with sides ranked fifth to 12th involved in a play-off to join them in the last eight.

Uefa Women’s Champions League league phase matchday 1 results on Wednesday:

Real Madrid (ESP) 6 (Redondo 6, 42, Weir 22, 59, Lakrar 53, Navarro 73) Roma (ITA) 2 (Viens 16, Haavi 35)

Twente (NED) 1 (Van Ginkel 63) Chelsea (ENG) 1 (Baltimore 71-pen)

Manchester United (ENG) 1 (Le Tissier 31-pen) Valerenga (NOR) 0

St Polten (AUT) 0 Atletico Madrid (ESP) 6 (Garbelini 5, Medina 18, Luany 22, Boe Risa 43, Benitez 88-pen, 90+3)

Wolfsburg (GER) 4 (Groenen 7-og, Peddemors 42, Popp 90, Minge 90+5-pen) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 0

