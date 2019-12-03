Brady scores first Premier League goal in 2 years, but Man City win to move within 8 points of Liverpool

MANCHESTER CITY KEPT the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable 4-1 defeat of Burnley at Turf Moor.

Two goals from Gabriel Jesus set City on their way, before Rodri and Riyad Mahrez extended their lead in a dominant performance.

However it wasn’t perfect from City as Ireland international Robbie Brady got on the end of a low Jeff Hendrick cross to pull a goal back for Burnley in the closing stages, meaning City have now gone eight games without keeping a clean sheet.

Brady came off the bench in the second half to make his eighth appearance of the season, with his goal the player’s first in the Premier League since November 2017.

Jesus opened the scoring for City with a well-taken effort after 24 minutes, bending the ball past Nick Pope in the Burnley goal after a driving run from Kevin De Bruyne.

The Brazilian striker doubled City’s lead five minutes into the second half after connecting with a Bernardo Silva cross.

Rodri put the game beyond doubt with a thumping finish from the edge of the box with just over 20 minutes remaining, before Mahrez got in on the act with a neat low finish.

Burnley finally broke through the City defence when Brady latched on to a Hendrick cross with one minute of normal time left, capitalising on some sloppy defending to flash the ball past Ederson.

Liverpool will have a chance to move 11 points clear of City again when they host Everton in Wednesday’s Merseyside Derby.

