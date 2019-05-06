9 mins ago

Pep Guardiola has given his thoughts to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off, insisting that nothing but six points will do over the next week against Leicester and Brighton. He’s a man on a mission.

“Two games left — so, we have to take six points,” Guardiola said.

“The first three is today. Then we will see. The quality they [Leicester] have, a lot of quality in the middle. The full-backs, they are so, so strong going forward.

“Good [goalkeeper] experience. We’ll see if we can control it and react well. Vardy? It’s difficult to control him.

“His movement, his runs in behind, are one of the best in the world. We have to try to play our game. We’ll see what’s going on.

“We need two more wins. Every game is different, every opponent has its own quality. We want to do our best in the last two games.”