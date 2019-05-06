This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 6 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

7,329 Views 26 Comments
Share

Pep Guardiola has given his thoughts to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off, insisting that nothing but six points will do over the next week against Leicester and Brighton. He’s a man on a mission.

“Two games left — so, we have to take six points,” Guardiola said.

“The first three is today. Then we will see. The quality they [Leicester] have, a lot of quality in the middle. The full-backs, they are so, so strong going forward.

“Good [goalkeeper] experience. We’ll see if we can control it and react well. Vardy? It’s difficult to control him.

“His movement, his runs in behind, are one of the best in the world. We have to try to play our game. We’ll see what’s going on.

“We need two more wins. Every game is different, every opponent has its own quality. We want to do our best in the last two games.”

TEAM NEWS: Pep Guardiola makes one change from his side’s victory against Burnley last weekend, almost opting for the exact same starting XI as that 1-0 victory at Turf Moor.

The only switch sees Leroy Sane make way for Phil Foden, with Bernardo Silva pushing forward to join Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero in the front three as the promising England international comes into midfield.

Brendan Rodgers makes zero changes from last weekend as he prepares to face the champions at the Etihad tonight.

His side emphatically overcame Arsenal 3-0 at the King Power thanks to a double from Jamie Vardy and another from Touri Tielemans to all but end the Gunners hopes of Champions League football next season.

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Silva, Gundogan, Foden, Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

Substitutes: Danilo, Stones, Sane, Mahrez, Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Muric. 

LEICESTER CITY: Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Ndidi, Albrighton, Tielemans, Choudhury, Maddison, Vardy.

Substitutes: Morgan, Gray, Iheanacho, Ward, Barnes, Mendy, Fuchs. 

Let’s get started with the team news…

Good evening ladies and gentlemen. You’re very welcome along to what could potentially be the decisive night in this season’s chaotic, barnstorming title race which will officially go down to the final day of the season on Sunday.

Manchester City have just two more hurdles to overcome, with Pep Guardiola’s men safe in the knowledge that back-to-back victories against Leicester City tonight and Brighton at the AMEX this weekend will clinch their sixth league crown.

Liverpool reclaimed top spot after a seismic, last-gasp 3-2 victory over Newcastle on Saturday night, with that man Divock Origi once again popping up with the goods in the final moments just when it was needed.

Reds fans will be watching in their droves tonight, hoping and praying that their former boss Brendan Rodgers can do them a massive, massive favour by securing a result and putting the Merseysiders’ fate back in their own hands ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Wolves.

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Source: Nick Potts

Man City are currently on an astonishing 12 game winning streak in the Premier League. Tottenham were bulldozed, as were Manchester United, as were Burnley at Turf Moor.

Where it looked like the champions might potentially trip up over recent weeks, Pep Guardiola’s side have stood up to the test and been completely unbeatable on the domestic front time after time.

His side will want to put the pain of their Champions League exit to bed by clinching back-to-back titles this week, with an FA Cup final also to come later this month too.

Leicester, who are safe from relegation and with nothing at stake, stand in their way. All possible logic points towards a win for City, but it’s not over until it’s over as this year’s gripping title race nears its conclusion.

Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 8.00pm, with tonight’s game live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie