Pep Guardiola has given his thoughts to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off, insisting that nothing but six points will do over the next week against Leicester and Brighton. He’s a man on a mission.
“Two games left — so, we have to take six points,” Guardiola said.
“The first three is today. Then we will see. The quality they [Leicester] have, a lot of quality in the middle. The full-backs, they are so, so strong going forward.
“Good [goalkeeper] experience. We’ll see if we can control it and react well. Vardy? It’s difficult to control him.
“His movement, his runs in behind, are one of the best in the world. We have to try to play our game. We’ll see what’s going on.
“We need two more wins. Every game is different, every opponent has its own quality. We want to do our best in the last two games.”
TEAM NEWS: Pep Guardiola makes one change from his side’s victory against Burnley last weekend, almost opting for the exact same starting XI as that 1-0 victory at Turf Moor.
The only switch sees Leroy Sane make way for Phil Foden, with Bernardo Silva pushing forward to join Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero in the front three as the promising England international comes into midfield.
Brendan Rodgers makes zero changes from last weekend as he prepares to face the champions at the Etihad tonight.
His side emphatically overcame Arsenal 3-0 at the King Power thanks to a double from Jamie Vardy and another from Touri Tielemans to all but end the Gunners hopes of Champions League football next season.
MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, Silva, Gundogan, Foden, Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling.
Substitutes: Danilo, Stones, Sane, Mahrez, Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Muric.
LEICESTER CITY: Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Ndidi, Albrighton, Tielemans, Choudhury, Maddison, Vardy.
Substitutes: Morgan, Gray, Iheanacho, Ward, Barnes, Mendy, Fuchs.
Let’s get started with the team news…
Good evening ladies and gentlemen. You’re very welcome along to what could potentially be the decisive night in this season’s chaotic, barnstorming title race which will officially go down to the final day of the season on Sunday.
Manchester City have just two more hurdles to overcome, with Pep Guardiola’s men safe in the knowledge that back-to-back victories against Leicester City tonight and Brighton at the AMEX this weekend will clinch their sixth league crown.
Liverpool reclaimed top spot after a seismic, last-gasp 3-2 victory over Newcastle on Saturday night, with that man Divock Origi once again popping up with the goods in the final moments just when it was needed.
Reds fans will be watching in their droves tonight, hoping and praying that their former boss Brendan Rodgers can do them a massive, massive favour by securing a result and putting the Merseysiders’ fate back in their own hands ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Wolves.
Man City are currently on an astonishing 12 game winning streak in the Premier League. Tottenham were bulldozed, as were Manchester United, as were Burnley at Turf Moor.
Where it looked like the champions might potentially trip up over recent weeks, Pep Guardiola’s side have stood up to the test and been completely unbeatable on the domestic front time after time.
His side will want to put the pain of their Champions League exit to bed by clinching back-to-back titles this week, with an FA Cup final also to come later this month too.
Leicester, who are safe from relegation and with nothing at stake, stand in their way. All possible logic points towards a win for City, but it’s not over until it’s over as this year’s gripping title race nears its conclusion.
Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 8.00pm, with tonight’s game live on Sky Sports Main Event.
