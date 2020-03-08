This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 8 March, 2020
Otamendi glances a front-post header over the crossbar. City are creeping ever closer…

59Mins

City are beginning to slip into their groove now. Zinchenko flights a cross into the box that Maguire heads behind. 

59Mins

It’s actually a double change – Riyad Mahrez replaces Bernardo Silva. 

58Mins

Change for City – fare the well Sergio Aguero: Gabriel Jesus comes on. 

58Mins

Cancelo arrives late on Williams and gets a booking for Mike Dean for his troubles. 

56Mins

Phil Foden sparks into life. He runs by Brandon Williams, and his low cross is put behind for a corner by Maguire. The corner is worked short, and a long-ranger from Foden is tipped over the bar by De Gea. 

That second corner comes to nowt, but it’s much better from City. 

53Mins

Wan-Bissaka stands a cross into the six-yard box that Martial doesn’t get enough contact on. Again City break, but Sterling slides a pass to the wrong side of Aguero and another chance is gone. 

52Mins

Fernandes winds up a shot on the edge of the area that’s blocked, and just as it looked as City might break, Aguero and Sterling dithered and the chance was lost. Then Sterling miscontrols the ball out of play: City have gone totally off the boil. 

48Mins

Ederson almost drops another clanger! 

Good lord, he’s almost done a Peter Enckelman. A ball gently dribbles back to him that he inexplicably allows roll under his foot, but he lunges and clears at the last moment as Martial pressured him! 

49Mins

Aguero has the ball in the net, but it’s flagged for offside! He was slipped through by Sterling but flagged early, so De Gea didn’t dive. The VAR review showed the decision was verrrrryyy tight, but the on-field decision stands. 

45Mins

No changes for either side at the break. To temper United satisfaction with that half just a tad: if they do go on to win this, Liverpool need just two more wins to secure the title. 

45Mins

Peeeeeep! 

We’re back underway! 

47Mins

HT: Man United 1-0 Man City 

They started slowly, but from minute 18 onwards United have been the dominant side in this game. They’ve had the only goal and almost all of the chances, and are troubling City in ways they haven’t even in their past wins over Guardiola’s side. 

We’re back in a few! 

45Mins

Fernandes ain’t just a dainty playmaker: his pressing is excellent, and he hunts Otamendi into the corrner and forces a throw-in. It comes to nothing, but City haven’t been able to play through the United press so far. 

Okay City are missing Kevin De Bruyne, but this is a great day for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far. 

42Mins

Man City get very lucky! 

Daniel James has the freedom of the right flank here, and he is picked out again and drives at the City defence. He shifts it right to Fred, who weaves into the box and falls following a challenge by Otamendi. 

Mike Dean books Fred for diving, but replays show that Otamendi clearly kicked him in the shin. There is no VAR review, and City get lucky. 

39Mins

The corner came to nowt, but this is terrific from United. While they’ve sucker-punched City in previous victories, they’ve been totally dominant for the last 20 minutes, and have hogged the ball. Bruno Fernandes has added a lot. 

38Mins

James’ cross into the box is headed away by Fernandinho, but City are being ripped apart here. Wan-Bissaka saunters into the penalty area untouched, and his cross is put behind for a corner. 

35Mins

Wan-Bissaka has won three challenges on Sterling in the space of a minute, each to loud roars at Old Trafford. 

31Mins

Untied are rampant, and Fernandes arrives into the box to head a Williams cross wide. City are rattled too, and now Rodri has been booked for dissent. 

31Mins

GOAL! Man United 1-0 Man City (Martial)

That’s an emphatic yes! 

Clever free-kick routine sees Fernandes chip the ball in front of him, and Martial fires a first time effort that squirms beneath Ederson and into the net! 

It’s feeble goalkeeping, but a deserved lead for United! 

28Mins

United win another free-kick, and Fernandinho is booked for protesting too much. 

They are in total control at the moment: can they make a breakthrough? 

28Mins

Ooohh, chance for Martial! The striker wins a 50-50 on the touchline with Fernandinho, cuts inside but fires a tame shot right at Ederson! He should have pulled the ball back for Fernandes, who was mightily unimpressed. 

24Mins

Fernandes’ effort hits the wall, but United retain possession. Fred (!) skips by a challenge on the right and whips in a low cross that’s brilliantly read by Fernandinho. He clears for a throw in. 

23Mins

United break up another City attack and Daniel James takes off. He drives at the City defence, with Otamendi backing off…and backing off…and backing off…and then rushes at him and clatters him on the edge of the box. 

Free-kick United. 

21Mins

Lovely Williams loft over the top is trapped by Martial, but his shot in the area is blocked by Otamendi. 

United do look threatening on the break…

19Mins

Just the 70% possession for City thus far, but bar a Sterling effort in the early stages, they’ve yet to overly-extend David De Gea. United are playing as you’d expect: deep and coiled, waiting to spring on the counter attack. 

16Mins

United get their first sight of goal, but Daniel James fires right at Ederson. 

14Mins

WELCOME TO OUR slightly delayed coverage of the Manchester Derby. Some tech gremlins means we’re late to start, sorry! 

You haven’t missed much in the first 12 minutes – it’s still 0-0 but Man City are entirely dominant. 

This game is freighted with more meaning for United than City.

The champions won’t finish first but won’t drop to third either, but United have a Champions League spot within their sights. They are finally finding some rhythm under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and are unbeaten across their last 10 games..

Chelsea’s thumping of Everton leaves United six points from fourth place, but they are a point from Wolves in fifth, which is presently good enough to qualify for the Champions League thanks to the indiscretions of today’s opponents.

Team News 

Bruno Fernandes continues in midfield for United, with Harry Maguire returning.

Kevin De Bruyne, meanwhile, misses out with injury. Phil Foden gets a rare start!

