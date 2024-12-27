Ruben Amorim aware his job will be in danger if Man Utd do not find form soon

RUBEN AMORIM KNOWS his job will be in danger if Manchester United continue to struggle but the head coach is comfortable with the pressure.

Initial promise after succeeding Erik ten Hag has dimmed as the Red Devils look to bounce back from a third successive defeat in all competitions when they host Newcastle at the end a topsy-turvy year.

Last week’s Carabao Cup quarter-final exit at Tottenham was compounded by a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth and a bruising 2-0 loss at Wolves on Boxing Day, leaving United 14th in the Premier League.

The spotlight is on the players more than recently appointed Amorim right now, but he knows the scrutiny on him will increase so long as the rotten run continues.

“The manager of Manchester United can never, no matter what, be comfortable, and I know the business that I’m in,” said the United boss, whose successor at Sporting Lisbon, Joao Pereira, has already been sacked.

Advertisement

“I know that if we don’t win, regardless if they pay the buyout (for me) or not, I know that every manager is in danger and I like that because that is the job, so I understand the question.

“You can argue that I have been here one month and I’ve had four training (sessions), but we are not winning. That is the reality and I’m quite comfortable with that.”

Ruben Amorim and his players leave the pitch after the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Amorim spoke of having to survive this tough period after losing for the fifth time in 10 matches – defeats that have all come since he warned of an impending storm despite a positive start.

Amorim had a steely determination as he faced the media after the loss at Wolves, where Matheus Cunha scored directly from a corner shortly after skipper Bruno Fernandes’ sending off.

That goal continued United’s trend of conceding from set pieces, with the Portuguese saying the must learn to “use the rules to score goals” rather than moan about the situation.

Matheus Cunha opened the scoring for Wolves. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Those are the rules and we must not cry about it, but do the same thing,” he said.

“So, we have to focus on doing the same thing to the opponent — that is my goal at the moment.”

United will look for improvements across the board at home to in-form Newcastle, who head to Old Trafford buoyed by a 3-0 win against Aston Villa.

“We have to fight against everything because our supporters are always there, but they are tired of this moment,” Amorim said.

“We have to expect that any play from Newcastle near our box is going to make the stadium nervous and our players have to cope with that.

“So it’s a very strong team, very fast with a lot of pace, with a lot of time working with the same coach, and we want to be competitive and try to win the game.”