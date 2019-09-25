This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manchester United to face Chelsea while Liverpool get Arsenal in EFL Cup fourth round

Manchester United and Arsenal will travel to Chelsea and Liverpool in the last 16 of the EFL Cup, with Manchester City drawing Southampton.

By The42 Team Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 11:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,420 Views No Comments
Manchester United will face Chelsea in round four of the EFL Cup
CHELSEA WILL HOST Manchester United and Liverpool will face Arsenal as four of the EFL Cup favourites were drawn against each in round four.

Chelsea – who were beaten 4-0 by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils last month - thrashed Grimsby Town 7-1 on Wednesday, while United only scraped past League One club Rochdale 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Liverpool found life easier against MK Dons, with Jurgen Klopp’s much-changed side winning 2-0, and in the last 16 they will welcome Arsenal, who crushed Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Tuesday.

Holders Manchester City – who saw off Preston North End on Tuesday - will face Southampton, while Everton and Watford were drawn to meet at Goodison Park.

Aston Villa will take on Wolves in another all-Premier League encounter, with Colchester United, surprise winners over Tottenham, travelling to Crawley Town.

Wednesday was a rough night for Premier League sides, with West Ham thrashed 4-0 away at League One club Oxford United, who will play Sunderland in the last 16 after the Black Cats’ win over Sheffield United.

Manuel Pellegrini made nine changes from the West Ham side which started in the 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, but the Hammers collapsed in the second half as Oxford claimed a famous win.

Bournemouth also dropped out of the competition, going down 2-0 to 2018-19 semi-finalists Burton Albion in a game which at one point was put on hold due to a power outage causing the floodlights to go out.

Play was eventually restarted, with 30 minutes of added time played, but from 1-0 behind there was no way back for the Cherries as Nathan Broadhead made sure of the hosts’ progression, with Leicester City travelling to the Pirelli Stadium in round four, which will be played in the week commencing October 28.

EFL Cup fourth-round draw in full:

Everton v Watford

Aston Villa v Wolves

Manchester City v Southampton

Burton Albion v Leicester City

Crawley Town v Colchester United

Chelsea v Manchester United

Oxford United v Sunderland

Liverpool v Arsenal

The42 Team

