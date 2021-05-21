BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 21 May 2021
Marc Bircham's Waterford reign begins with defeat

Ronan Boyce’s early header secured a 1-0 win for Derry City.

By Brendan White Friday 21 May 2021, 8:18 PM
Waterford manager Marc Bircham watches today's game.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Waterford 0

Derry City 1

Brendan White reports from the RSC

MARC BIRCHAM’S reign at Waterford FC started in defeat as Ronan Boyce’s early header secured a 1-0 win for Derry City at the RSC.

The game began in the worst way possible for the new Blues boss as his side conceded within four minutes. Will Patching sent in the free kick from the left and Boyce’s near-post header beat Brian Murphy.

Patching again provided the cross from the left as Derry City almost doubled their lead minutes later, but Eoin Toal’s header was just over the crossbar.

Goalkeeper Murphy, returning to the squad under the new manager, made a double save as the visitors continued to create chances. Patching broke but saw his strike saved before James Akintunde failed to beat the shot-stopper with the follow up.

Patching’s long-range strike was then well blocked by Murphy before Waterford FC created their first chance of note late in the half.

Toal conceded the free kick on the edge of the area on Darragh Power, but Shane Griffin’s free kick was well saved by the diving Derry ‘keeper Nathan Gartside.

The home side started the second half with more intent and James Waite forced Gartside into a smart near-post save, as the Blues looked to get a foothold in the game.

Adam O’Reilly could have levelled before the hour mark, but he couldn’t direct the header from Jamie Macsoll’s cross on target from a good position.

Mascoll was again the creator as his cross found John Martin at the back post, but the attacker couldn’t convert from a tight angle.

Gartside was called into action as the Blues continued to push in the final minutes; Power’s cross picked out Mascoll, who found space but couldn’t get power behind his strike, as the visitors secured their first win in four.

Waterford FC: Brian Murphy, Darragh Power, Cameron Evans, Josh Collins, Jamie Mascoll, James Waite, Niall O’Keeffe, Adam O’Reilly, Shane Griffin, Eric Molloy (Cian Kavanagh 75), John Martin.

Derry City: Nathan Gartside, Ronan Boyce, Cameron McJannet, Eoin Toal, Ciaran Coll, Ciaran Harkin, Joe Thomson (Jack Malone 74), Will Patching, Patrick Ferry (Caolan McLaughlin 60), Will Fitzgerald (Darren Cole 85), James Akintunde.

Referee: John McLoughlin

Brendan White
