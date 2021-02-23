Relief for Ulster as Marcell Coetzee is cleared of another knee injury

Coetzee has been cleared of a knee injury.

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED news that will come as a relief to their supporters as number eight Marcell Coetzee was cleared of another knee injury.

The South Africa international was replaced during last weekend’s win away to Glasgow with what initially appeared to be a knee injury but Ulster have confirmed today that Coetzee instead suffered “a thigh muscle contusion.”

Coetzee has had major setbacks with knee injuries in the past, meaning this injury update is a positive one even if it remains unclear whether the powerful back row will be available for this Friday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Ospreys.

Ulster’s latest statement says Coetzee “will be assessed through the coming week” before a decision on his involvement is made.

Coetzee will return to South Africa to join the Bulls this summer but is hoping to end his time in Ulster strongly.

The northern province also confirmed that “there are no other new injury concerns arising from Friday night’s game at Scotstoun Stadium.”