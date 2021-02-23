BE PART OF THE TEAM

Relief for Ulster as Marcell Coetzee is cleared of another knee injury

The South Africa international remains a doubt for this Friday’s clash with the Ospreys.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 12:58 PM
Coetzee has been cleared of a knee injury.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED news that will come as a relief to their supporters as number eight Marcell Coetzee was cleared of another knee injury. 

The South Africa international was replaced during last weekend’s win away to Glasgow with what initially appeared to be a knee injury but Ulster have confirmed today that Coetzee instead suffered “a thigh muscle contusion.”

Coetzee has had major setbacks with knee injuries in the past, meaning this injury update is a positive one even if it remains unclear whether the powerful back row will be available for this Friday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Ospreys.

Ulster’s latest statement says Coetzee “will be assessed through the coming week” before a decision on his involvement is made. 

Coetzee will return to South Africa to join the Bulls this summer but is hoping to end his time in Ulster strongly.  

The northern province also confirmed that “there are no other new injury concerns arising from Friday night’s game at Scotstoun Stadium.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

