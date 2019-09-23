This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 23 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Every week the same s**t' - Marco Reus hits back at Dortmund criticism

The club’s star attacker insists they are not being hindered by mental weakness.

By The42 Team Monday 23 Sep 2019, 4:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,813 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4821399
Marco Reus (file pic).
Marco Reus (file pic).
Marco Reus (file pic).

MARCO REUS HAS dismissed suggestions Borussia Dortmund are suffering from a mentality problem after they drew 2-2 with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund twice surrendered the lead to Adi Hutter’s side, slipping up for the second time in the Bundesliga this season to fall three points behind current leaders RB Leipzig.

Jadon Sancho appeared to have sealed the three points for the visitors until a Thomas Delaney own goal levelled the score for Eintracht Frankfurt with just two minutes left.

And while Reus admitted his side lost their focus towards the end of the game, he hit back at claims they are lacking in mental strength.

“It’s getting on my nerves,” he said to Sky. “The own goal was a mentality problem? We defended stupidly in that situation, of course, but don’t come around with your mentality s**t now.

“Every week the same s**t. This is about good defending and knowing that Frankfurt always can come back even if we are 2-1 up.

We just have to stand against it better in the last five minutes. I don’t know how the equaliser came about. I think by a throw-in, where we put ourselves in danger. That just can’t happen.

“But do not come with mentality stuff, please!”

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre reiterated Reus’ message when he was asked about the team’s mentality.

“It has nothing to do with it,” he replied. “We had more opportunities to score goals. 

You can’t completely dominate a game for 90 minutes, it’s currently not possible. It’s the same everywhere, I watch other games.”

Centre-back Mats Hummels was taken off shortly after the hour mark, and Favre confirmed the Germany international was experiencing some discomfort.

“He could not move properly and could not sprint anymore,” Favre said. “I can’t say more than that yet.”

Dortmund are in action again next Saturday when they host Werder Bremen before returning to Champions League duty with a trip to Slavia Prague on 2 October.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie