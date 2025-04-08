Unai Emery feels Marcus Rashford is enjoying his football again at Aston Villa

ASTON VILLA BOSS Unai Emery claims Marcus Rashford has rediscovered his love of football.

The 27-year-old is enjoying a fruitful loan spell at Villa Park following his January switch from Manchester United, where his career was drifting.

Now, with three goals and three assists, he is set to lead the line for Villa in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris St Germain on Wednesday night and Emery says the England international is smiling again.

“He’s really happy with his team-mates,” Emery said. “He’s being demanding of himself, with everything we want to work with him, with the team.

“And I think he’s playing freely. He’s playing comfortably and this is the most important thing to try to connect with him as a person firstly, and after it to connect with him as a player.

“His process here is getting better as well. He’s playing in two different positions. He started as a winger, now he’s playing more as a striker.

“How he can exploit his qualities as best as possible with us, this is a process we have still work to do, but the most important was his feeling.

“We are seeing him smiling and it is the best news we can have. And I am seeing him happy.

“I am seeing him committed with everything we are doing, and now only is to watch him play on the field.”