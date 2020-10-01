Irish defender gets suspended two-match ban from Scottish FA over Covid-19 rules breach

THE SCOTTISH FOOTBALL Association has punished Dundee United centre-back Mark Connolly following an alleged breach of Covid-19 regulations.

It was reported last month that Connolly was involved in an incident with a taxi driver, who claimed that the 28-year-old Monaghan native refused to wear a face covering after being picked up on a night-out.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it was determined that Connolly hadn’t acted in the best interests of football, with the SFA charging him under Disciplinary Rules 24 and 77.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international has subsequently been handed a two-match ban, which has been suspended. The ban will only take effect if he’s in breach of either one of the aforementioned rules again before 31 March.

Rule 24 states that individuals under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA “shall be subject to and shall comply with the articles, the laws of the game and the rules, procedures and regulations, bye-laws and decisions of the Scottish FA.”

Rule 77 requires individuals under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA to “act in the best interests of association football. Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

Connolly, who joined Dundee United from Crawley Town in 2019, helped his current club to achieve promotion back to the Scottish Premiership by winning the Championship last season.