Mark Doran appointed Antrim senior football manager

MARK DORAN HAS been appointed as manager of the Antrim senior football team.

The Slaughtneil manager and former Down footballer succeeds Andy McEntee in the role.

Antrim GAA confirmed the news this evening, noting that Doran’s management and backroom team will be announced in due course.

The highly regarded coach has worked with county teams from all four provinces, having been involved with his native Down, Clare, Wicklow, and most recently, Roscommon. He coached with the Rossies last season, having previously been in the running for the Derry job. Doran co-managed Ballybay to the Monaghan football title in 2022.

An Antrim GAA statement reads: “Over the past number of years, Mark has been involved at the highest levels of the game, including coaching roles with Down, Clare, and Roscommon senior football teams, and team management with Ballybay and Slaughtneil.

“His contributions have been widely praised across the counties he has worked with, helping teams improve performance and compete at provincial and national levels.”

“Mark has built a solid reputation as a coach and manager,” Antrim county committee chairperson Seamus McMullan added.

“His depth of experience and understanding of the modern game make him an ideal fit to lead our senior footballers forward.

“We wish Mark and the panel the very best and look forward to the 2026 season”.

Antrim bowed out of the Tailteann Cup at the preliminary quarter-final stage this summer, following a 5-23 to 2-21 defeat to Wexford. The Saffron were condemned to relegation in the National Football League, and will play in Division 4 in 2026.

